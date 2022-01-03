ñol

Petro-Victory Energy Corp Provides Corporate Update

by PRNewswire
January 3, 2022 7:00 AM | 3 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - On December 28, 2021, Petro-Victory Energy Corp. ("Petro-Victory" or the ‎‎"Company") VRY granted certain Directors and Officers of the Company an aggregate of ‎730,000‎ ‎options to purchase Company Shares exercisable at a price of CAD$2.17 ‎for a ‎‎period of five (5) years.‎

‎‎The Company has determined that exemptions from the various requirements of TSX Venture Exchange ‎‎Policy 5.9 are available for ‎‎the grant of these Options.  The Options are subject to ‎TSX Venture ‎Exchange acceptance.‎

About Petro-Victory Energy Corp.‎

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude ‎oil and natural gas resources in Brazil. ‎The company holds 100% operating and working interests ‎in nineteen (19) licenses totaling 129,524 acres in two (2) different ‎producing basins in Brazil. ‎Petro-Victory generates accretive shareholder value through disciplined investments in high ‎impact, low risk ‎assets. The Company's Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ‎‎("TSXV") under the ticker symbol VRY.V.‎

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of ‎the TSXV) accepts responsibility for ‎the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In the interest of providing Petro-Victory's shareholders and potential investors with ‎information ‎regarding Petro-Victory's future plans and operations, certain statements in this ‎press release are ‎‎"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private ‎Securities Litigation           ‎Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the ‎meaning of applicable Canadian ‎securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking ‎statements"). In some cases, forward-looking ‎statements can be identified by terminology such ‎as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", ‎‎"estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "may", ‎‎"objective", "ongoing", "outlook", "potential", ‎‎"project", "plan", "should", "target", "would", "will" or ‎similar words suggesting future outcomes, ‎events or performance. The forward-looking ‎statements contained in this press release speak only as ‎of the date thereof and are expressly ‎qualified by this cautionary statement.‎

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements relating to but not limited to: ‎the   ‎Company offerings, our business strategies, plans and objectives, and drilling, testing and ‎exploration ‎expectations. These forward-looking statements are based on certain key ‎assumptions regarding, ‎among other things: our ability to add production and reserves through ‎our exploration activities; the ‎receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and other required ‎approvals for our operating activities; ‎the availability and cost of labor and other industry ‎services; the continuance of existing and, in ‎certain circumstances, proposed tax and royalty ‎regimes; and current industry conditions, laws and ‎regulations continuing in effect (or, where ‎changes are proposed, such changes being adopted as ‎anticipated). Readers are cautioned that ‎such assumptions, although considered reasonable by Petro-‎Victory at the time of preparation, ‎may prove to be incorrect.‎

The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements in this ‎press ‎release has been provided in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with ‎a more ‎complete perspective on Petro-Victory's current and future operations and such ‎information may not ‎be appropriate for other purposes. There is no representation by Petro-‎Victory that actual results ‎achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in ‎the forward-looking statements ‎and Petro-Victory does not undertake any obligation to update ‎publicly or to revise any of the ‎included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of ‎new information, future events or ‎otherwise, except as may be required by applicable ‎securities law.‎

SOURCE Petro-Victory Energy Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/03/c3586.html

