Petro-Victory Energy Corp Provides Corporate Update

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - On December 28, 2021, Petro-Victory Energy Corp. ("Petro-Victory" or the ‎‎"Company") VRY granted certain Directors and Officers of the Company an aggregate of ‎730,000‎ ‎options to purchase Company Shares exercisable at a price of CAD$2.17 ‎for a ‎‎period of five (5) years.‎

‎‎The Company has determined that exemptions from the various requirements of TSX Venture Exchange ‎‎Policy 5.9 are available for ‎‎the grant of these Options. The Options are subject to ‎TSX Venture ‎Exchange acceptance.‎

About Petro-Victory Energy Corp.‎

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude ‎oil and natural gas resources in Brazil. ‎The company holds 100% operating and working interests ‎in nineteen (19) licenses totaling 129,524 acres in two (2) different ‎producing basins in Brazil. ‎Petro-Victory generates accretive shareholder value through disciplined investments in high ‎impact, low risk ‎assets. The Company's Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ‎‎("TSXV") under the ticker symbol VRY.V.‎

