The Community Development Trust Appoints Jeff Crum as Vice President - Equity Originations

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Community Development Trust ("CDT") announced today it has appointed Jeff Crum as Vice President - Equity Originations.

In his new role, Jeff Crum will work to expand CDT's equity investments that improve the lives of individuals and families living in the properties we finance while generating solid financial returns for its investors. CDT invests long-term equity capital alongside proven and reputable affordable housing operators to create and preserve long-term affordability and provide high-quality, affordable housing to residents. Mr. Crum will report to Michael Lear, CDT SVP - Head of Acquisitions.

"Jeff has extensive experience successfully – and creatively – navigating the complexities of affordable housing and community development finance," said Michael Lear. "We are excited for Jeff to add value to the originations team as CDT continues to grow through acquisitions and strategic partnerships."

Now in its 23rd year, CDT provides long-term debt and equity capital for the creation and preservation of affordable housing and community facilities, including charter schools. A nationally recognized CDFI, CDT has invested more than $2.5 billion across the United States.

"CDT currently invests in close to 30,000 units nationwide," adds Jeff Crum. "I am excited to join the CDT team and look forward to being part of its continued growth."

Prior to joining CDT, Mr. Crum was Chief Investment Officer (CIO) for New Jersey Community Capital (NJCC), where he oversaw NJCC's real estate affiliate—Community Asset Preservation Corporation (CAPC), with operations including real estate development, asset management, construction management, property management, and real estate brokerage services.

Mr. Crum received a BA in Social Work from Catholic University of America and a Master's Degree in Public Policy from the Edward J. Bloustein School of Public Policy and Urban Planning at Rutgers University. He is a chair of the City of New Brunswick Planning Board and serves on the Boards of Directors for the Elizabeth Coalition to House the Homeless and YouthBuild Newark.

About CDT

CDT is a national lender and investor in affordable communities. Working with local, regional, and national partners, CDT makes long-term equity investments and originates and acquires long-term mortgages. In its 23 years, CDT has invested over $2.5 billion in debt and equity capital in properties in 45 states and regions — helping to preserve and create approximately 51,000 units of affordable housing. CDT is a private real estate investment trust ("REIT"), a certified Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI"), an approved Fannie Mae affordable housing lender, and a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York. As a CDFI and private REIT with a social impact mission, CDT operates as a double-bottom-line organization by utilizing creative financial solutions to provide debt and equity capital to underserved real estate markets while seeking attractive returns for its shareholders.

