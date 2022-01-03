Curis to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. CRIS, a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that James Dentzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curis, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing starting on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.curis.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Curis website for 90 days following the event.
About Curis, Inc.
Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. In 2015, Curis entered into a collaboration with Aurigene in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule antagonists of immune checkpoints including the VISTA/PDL1 antagonist CA-170, and the TIM3/PDL1 antagonist CA-327, as well as the IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, CA-4948. CA-4948 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1/2 trial in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma both as a monotherapy and in combination with BTK inhibitor ibrutinib. Curis is also evaluating CA-4948 in a Phase 1/2 trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, for which it has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, Curis is engaged in a collaboration with ImmuNext for development of CI-8993, a monoclonal anti-VISTA antibody, which is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with solid tumors. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis' website at www.curis.com.
SOURCE Curis, Inc.
