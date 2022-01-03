TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Options Medical Weight Loss™ Clinic Announces Grand Opening in Tampa, Florida

Offers customized weight loss solutions designed by doctors, proven through science.

Options Medical Weight Loss™ is proud to announce the opening of its newest weight loss clinic, located at 13128 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, Florida. The clinic will open on Thursday, January, 14th.

The Tampa clinic joins Options Medical Weight Loss clinics located in Largo and St. Petersburg serving Florida's Central Gulf Coast.

Options Medical Weight Loss is well known for providing high-quality, individually tailored weight loss solutions that achieve patients' weight goals through personalized clinical experiences that yield improved health outcomes.

The new Options Medical Weight Loss clinic is a welcome resource to the Tampa community. More than one in every three adults living in Hillsborough County are overweight, and more than one in four adults in the county are obese, according to a Florida Department of Health report. And during the pandemic, many people have put on extra pounds that they would like to shed.

"Obesity is a severe health problem for many people in Hillsborough County, and is rapidly getting worse," said Dr. Matthew Walker the CEO and co-founder of Options Medical Weight Loss. "Our mission is to stop this epidemic, and we are excited to bring our proven system to Tampa where we expect to deliver the same amazing weight loss success as we have for people in many other communities," Walker explained.

"For people who are struggling to lose weight it's important that they have different options to help them with their battle," said Walker. "Our one-of-a-kind system delivers customized programs to assist in taking off those stubborn final 10 pounds, or well over a 100 pounds — or anything in between."

Options Medical Weight Loss patients enjoy a highly personalized, caring weight loss experience. The new facility in Tampa provides a specialized staff of board-certified obesity doctors who design custom-tailored programs for each individual weight loss patient. Using the patient's unique biomarkers and medical history, doctors employ a wide variety of scientifically proven solutions to suit each patient's specific needs. Each patient also receives a weekly one-on-one counseling session to keep them on track toward reaching their weight loss goal.

"Our doctors listen to each individual's personal struggles, provide nurturing counsel and cheer on successes. Every step of the way we lend the caring support that weight loss patients don't find elsewhere," Walker said.

As a leading weight loss clinic, Options Medical Weight Loss combines the benefits of medical prescriptions along with a range of personalized nutrition programs managed by certified professionals. Every aspect of care is customized to each patient's medical history, weight loss goals, and any social obstacles they may face.

"The essential components that are so often disjointed in the weight loss industry are the aid of medications and the customization of nutrition programs. We are committed to delivering both with perfection," Walker said.

Options Medical Weight Loss always offers new patients a free in-person consultation to assess their medical history, current nutrition habits, and lifestyle, and weight loss goals. To celebrate the grand opening of its Tampa clinic, those who sign up for a weight loss program through January will enjoy as much as 35% cost savings.

"As a Florida resident with family in the Tampa Bay area, I have always envisioned coming full circle and bringing Options Medical Weight Loss clinics to where I consider home," Walker said. "Along with our clinics in the Midwest and Southwest, our Florida locations in Largo, St. Petersburg, and now Tampa, add to our ongoing national expansion that is bringing us closer to realizing our vision of helping a million people lose weight before 2030."

Options Medical Weight Loss attributes its aggressive growth to its proven success in helping people attain better health, mobility, and self-confidence through the personalized care of its dedicated weight loss professionals.

Anyone wanting to lose weight and improve their health can start their journey with a free consultation at Options Medical Weight Loss by signing up on the web at: https://optionsmedicalweightloss.com/tampa-florida-clinic/

Or, call: 813-582-5673

About Options Medical Weight Loss

Options Medical Weight Loss™ clinics are premier medical weight loss facilities offering services at six locations in Illinois — Chicago, South Loop, Glenview, Naperville, Orland Park, and Park Ridge; two locations in Ohio — Gahanna, and Dublin; three locations in Florida — St. Petersburg, Largo and Tampa; and one Arizona location in Chandler/Gilbert. We believe that the true way to reach and maintain weight loss goals is by making real lifestyle changes with nutrition. We also understand that an individual's weight loss journey is not a straight line, which is why we offer FDA-approved appetite suppressants — including phentermine — as well as other prescription medications used for weight loss, weekly one-on-one weight-loss counseling, lipotropic fat burning injections, B12 injections, HCG Diet Program injections, Options Diet System™ customized meals and snacks, Options supplements, and more, to help assist patients during their tailored weight loss program. We create diet plans to meet the specific lifestyle, habits, and goals of each individual patient. Those who participate in our weight loss programs find that we truly have "OPTIONS for every BODY™."

Media Contact

Kelsey Schmitz, THIEL Brand Designs, 414-271-0775, kschmitz@thiel.com

SOURCE Options Medical Weight Loss