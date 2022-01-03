Water Bottles with Filters Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.62% from 2020 to 2025: By Distribution Channel and Geography | Historical Market and Forecast, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Industry Events and Developments

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Bottles with Filters Market value is set to grow by USD 207.55 million, progressing at a CAGR of 14.62% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cascade Designs Inc., Katadyn Products Inc., LARQ Inc., O2Cool LLC, Sawyer Products Inc., Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc., SurviMate, The Clorox Co., VESTERGAARD SARL, and Worldway Industrial Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
One of the key factors driving growth in the water bottles with filters market is the declining water quality leading to waterborne diseases. Globally, drinking water sources are depleting rapidly. This is majorly due to the rising contamination of water bodies, owing to excessive exploitation and usage of water bodies for industrial and local waste disposal. This threatens the health and life of people across the globe with increasing waterborne diseases such as cholera and courses. Various cities have declared that they reached day zero of the water crisis, which means the drinking water has nearly run out in these cities. Such concerns led consumers to opt for bottled drinking water and water purifiers, which provide clean, purified, bacteria-free, and safe drinking water. Hence, the growing water contamination is increasing the levels of water stress, which is positively influencing the growth of the global water bottles with filters market.
Water Bottles with Filters Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for water bottles with filters in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.
The launch of innovative products, the growing use of the online platform for purchasing durable household products, including water bottles with filters, and increased awareness and adoption of customized water bottles with filters will facilitate the water bottles with filters market growth in North America during the forecast period.
Water Bottles with Filters Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Water Bottles with Filters Market report covers the following areas:
- Water Bottles with Filters Market size
- Water Bottles with Filters Market trends
- Water Bottles with Filters Market analysis
Water Bottles with Filters Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Water Bottles with Filters Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Water Bottles with Filters Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Water Bottles with Filters Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist water bottles with filters market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the water bottles with filters market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the water bottles with filters market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of water bottles with filters market vendors
Water Bottles with Filters Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.62%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 207.55 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.12
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, China, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Cascade Designs Inc., Katadyn Products Inc., LARQ Inc., O2Cool LLC, Sawyer Products Inc., Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc., SurviMate, The Clorox Co., VESTERGAARD SARL, and Worldway Industrial Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
