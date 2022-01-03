Cold Stone Creamery Introduces New Silk Plant-Based Frozen Dessert

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Stone Creamery® is teaming up with Silk® to introduce a brand new plant-based flavor, Silk® Chocolate Almondmilk Frozen Dessert.
Along with the new flavor, Cold Stone® is introducing the Don't Cry Over Spilled Silk Creation™, made with Silk® Chocolate Almondmilk Frozen Dessert, Banana, Peanut Butter and Roasted Almonds.
"We're absolutely thrilled that Cold Stone Creamery chose to work with Danone North America and the Silk brand to bring the ice cream parlor's first-ever plant-based frozen dessert to Cold Stone customers," said Derek Neeley, vice president of marketing for Silk, Danone North America. "Cold Stone's creativity and leadership in frozen desserts paired with our expertise in plant-based dairy alternatives and strong track record of delivering great taste and texture, is a powerful combination for bringing a delicious, plant-based dessert collaboration to frozen treat lovers across the country."
"Cold Stone is delighted to share our very first plant-based flavor," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "We pride ourselves on our high flavor standards. It was important for us to innovate with an equally high quality and well-respected brand like Danone and their Silk Almondmilk product. As a result our new Silk® Chocolate Almondmilk Frozen Dessert delivers on a true ice cream experience – but not made with any dairy product. Plant-based has never tasted so good. We know our guests will agree!"
Silk® Chocolate Almondmilk Frozen Dessert is now available at Cold Stone Creamery stores nationwide.
Promotional Flavor:
- Silk® Chocolate Almondmilk Frozen Dessert
Promotional Creation™:
- Don't Cry Over Spilled Silk - Silk® Chocolate Almondmilk Frozen Dessert, Banana, Peanut Butter & Roasted Almonds
About Silk
Silk was founded on a promise to make the world a healthier place. As a steward of the environment, we believe that plant-based foods are the best way to nourish people and the planet. Today we offer a broad portfolio of great-tasting plant-based options, including soymilk, almondmilk, cashewmilk, coconutmilk, oatmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurt alternatives. Silk's entire plant-based portfolio is verified by the Non-GMO Project, and we also offer Silk almondmilk and Silk soymilk in organic options. Connect with Silk online at Silk.com and @Silk. Since 2009, Silk has been committed to water conservation and restoration. Because we believe that nature shouldn't go thirsty, and neither should you. For more information, visit https://silk.com/about-us/sustainability/
About Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.
For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.
SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery
