Mining Explosives Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 32.69 Bn by 2031, notes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y. , Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: The global mining explosives market is anticipated to attain valuation of US$ 32.69 Bn by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. As mining explosives are extensively utilized in quarrying, rise in demand for building materials obtained from quarrying is projected to boost the global mining explosives market during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.

Mining explosives are witnessing rise in demand from various end-use industries, such as defense, construction, and mining. As TNT, RDX, ANFO, RDX, and PETN are extensively utilized in various industries, this has generated profitable opportunities for the global mining explosives market.

The expansion of the guns and ammunition industry is one of the primary drivers of the growing demand for RDX. In order to fulfil the demand for these explosives in various armed units, RDX manufacturers are concentrating more on processing and manufacturing. In quarrying, coal mining, metal mining as well as non-metal mining industries, mining explosives are being widely utilized. Coal mining is an important application category for mining explosives.

Rocket fuels, plastic explosives, nuclear devices, melt castable explosives, and booster charges are manufactured with ANFO and RDX in military applications. The growing demand for securing national borders, as well as increasing safety concerns, is driving government of many countries to invest more on weaponry and ammunition. This is expected to create new growth avenues for the RDX segment, which is estimated to bolster the growth of the global mining explosives market during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Market Report

Non-metal mining applications, such as rock breaking, are now using digital tools. AECI Mining is acquiring recognition for supporting the mining industry with digital solutions that maximize blasting results and improve the efficiency of all downstream operations. Such developments are estimated to assist in the growth of the global mining explosives market.

Manufacturers of mining explosives are taking inspiration from various technological developments to improve bench productivity and reduce total blast & drilling costs

The track-and-trace technology has the ability to reduce explosives smuggling. As such, market participants in South Africa are becoming aware of the problem and urging users to adopt computerized systems, thereby providing better control over explosives smuggling. Such innovative technologies are likely to benefit the global market.

Rising demand for coal and rare earth metals (particularly silver and gold) as well as earth minerals, such as iron ore and bauxite in industries, such as automotive, chemical, and thermal is anticipated to drive the demand for extremely powerful explosives in the mining explosives market

Quarrying produces materials that aid in the construction of roads and building structures. Quarries provide building materials such as crushed rock, gravel, and sand. Need for mining explosives is increasing, as the demand for limestone, rocks, and building stones for construction activities is rising.

Global Mining Explosives Market: Growth Drivers

Heavy dependence of construction industry on materials obtained by quarrying is likely to benefit the global mining explosives market

Abundance of materials such as coal, copper, gold, tin, and others elevated mining operations in India and China , which is expected to drive revenue generation opportunities in Asia Pacific

Global Mining Explosives Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

Ensign- Bickford Aerospace & Defense Company

& Defense Company Chemring Group PLC

SBL Energy Limited

Omnia Holdings Limited

Orica Limited

Nitro-Chem S.A.

Global Mining Explosives Market: Segmentation

Type

ANFO [Ammonium Nitrate Fuel Oil]

RDX [Research Department Explosive]

TNT [Trinitrotoluene]

PETN [Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate]

Application

Coal Mining

Metal Mining

Quarrying & Non-metal Mining

