IDEAYA Biosciences to Participate in Investor Conferences in January 2022

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA, a synthetic lethality focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation in investor conferences in January 2022.
LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event
Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 4:00pm ET
- Panel presentation "Precision Oncology – Delivering the Right Treatment to the Right Patients at the Right Time" with IDEAYA participation by Yujiro Hata, Chief Executive Officer, moderated by Robert Humkey, Ph.D. and Matthew Cook - Managing Partners, LifeSci Consulting
J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 9:45 am ET
- Presentation by Yujiro Hata, Chief Executive Officer followed by analyst-hosted Q&A with Anupam Rama, Managing Director, US SMID Biotechnology Equity Research, J.P. Morgan
B. Riley Securities' 2022 Oncology Conference
Thursday, January 27, 2022 3:30pm ET
- Fireside chat with Yujiro Hata, Chief Executive Officer, hosted by Mayank Mamtani, Managing Director, Senior Biotech Research Analyst Group, Head of Healthcare Research, B. Riley Securities
A live audio webcast of the event will be available, as permitted by conference host, at the "Investors/News and Events/Investor Calendar" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events. A replay of available webcasts will be accessible for 30 days following the live event.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 15, 2021 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
