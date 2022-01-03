Home Chef Partners with Skinnytaste Founder and Chef Gina Homolka to Bring Fresh, Well-Balanced Meals to Kitchens Nationwide

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Chef , the leading meal solutions brand with a presence online and in-retail, and Skinnytaste , the popular recipe and cookbook franchise founded by chef Gina Homolka, teamed up to bring customers 12 simple, delicious and well-balanced meals to kick off the new year with a fresh start. For a limited time only, Home Chef will feature three rotating Skinnytaste recipes each week, and two in-store Classic Meal Kits will be available at Kroger Family of Stores nationwide.

Home Chef and Skinnytaste joined forces for the first time last year, and after hearing positive feedback from their customers and communities, the two came together once more to make balanced home cooked meals more accessible. The 12 recipes were co-created for different dietary preferences and needs such as sodium sensible, calorie conscious and vegetarian.

"At the start of a new year, we know people often set resolutions around cooking and meal choices such as trying to cook more at home, eating more balanced meals or learning new cooking skills, " said Shira Schwarz, Senior Director of Marketing, Home Chef. "That's why we're thrilled to launch our latest collaboration with Gina, so customers can start the year with Skinnytaste recipes that make eating well feel easier and don't sacrifice flavor, quality or convenience."

Over the next four weeks, customers can try eight new Skinnytaste recipes, including Latin-Style Steak with Onions and Tomatoes, Butternut Squash and Black Bean Enchiladas, Sesame Tofu Rice Bowls and Oven-Ready Crispy Chicken Piccata. Four returning fan-favorite meals, such as Basil-Parmesan Crusted Salmon and Shrimp Scampi with Broccoli Orzo, will be featured on the Skinnytaste menu as well.

"I heard the overwhelming feedback from my community and fans about my collaboration with Home Chef last year, and I'm excited to introduce my newest recipe lineup which includes more meal options each week," said Gina Homolka, Author and Recipe Developer, Skinnytaste. "Featuring 12 carefully crafted recipes, I hope our co-created meals inspire people to prepare fresh, delicious and simple meals their whole family will love. Plus, new for this launch, people can order multiple Skinnytaste meals from Home Chef's online menu each week and find our meal kits in local Kroger grocery stores, making simple, well-balanced and delicious meals even more accessible."

Adapted from Gina's newest cookbook, " Skinnytaste Air Fryer Dinners: 75 Health Recipes for Easy Weeknight Meals ," the Home Chef and Skinnytaste Sesame Tofu Rice Bowls give customers a chance to try the new recipe with pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions without an air fryer.

To learn more about the Home Chef and Skinnytaste menu, visit cook.homechef.com/skinnytaste . Follow Home Chef on Facebook and Instagram to stay in the know about the latest product news and giveaways.

About Home Chef

Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. Available from www.homechef.com and in retail at more than 2,200 Kroger grocery stores, Home Chef is committed to inspiring and enabling more people to cook simple, delicious meals, no matter how busy they are. Founded in 2013, Home Chef offers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and easy to follow recipes delivered weekly and is designed for anyone to be able to cook and everyone to enjoy. The Chicago-based company delivers nationwide. For two years running, Home Chef has been rated #1 in customer satisfaction among leading meal kit companies, according to Market Force Information U.S. Grocery Benchmark Study. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ). Find out more and get cooking at www.homechef.com . Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook for updates and inspiration.



About Skinnytaste

Skinnytaste began in 2008 when Gina Homolka, author and recipe developer, wanted to slim down some of her favorite recipes. The result was "skinny" and "tasty" creations made with real food. Gina's meals quickly turned into a blog reaching over 17 million people and then a healthy food empire with numerous best-selling cookbooks, and becoming both a Iacp Award Finalist and James Beard Award Finalist.

