OfficerReports Honored as The 2021 Southern Region Minority Development Council's Tier I MBE Supplier of the Year

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OfficerReports.com, LLC. headquartered in Baton Rouge, Lousiana is a certified minority-owned business by the Southern Region Minority Development Council's (SRMSDC), was awarded tier 1 supplier of the year for 2021. The SRMSDC has hundreds of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) members and suppliers.

Courtney Sparkman, founder, and president of OfficerReports.com is grateful for the recognition by the SRMSDC; "As I look back to the past few years as an active member of the organization, our commitment to serving our customers has led to consistent growth during the last decade. We have expanded our products and service offerings and look forward to continuing our growth in 2022."

2020 and 2021 have been challenging years for a number of businesses. During this time, OfficerReports.com has continued to serve its customers with an unrivaled dedication to creating tools that allow security companies to run effectively. Enabling better security companies created a safer community.

In October 2021 the SRMSDC Conference, which was a hybrid event, recognized the excellent achievements of Asian, Black, Hispanic, and Native American business enterprises for their business growth and development, operational success, support of other minority businesses, and active participation in the community. The SRMSDC's gala recognized both corporations that have an outstanding record of working with minority-owned businesses and for the most distinguished certified minority suppliers throughout the entire Southern Region. Congratulations to each of these amazing organizations that continue to drive minority business inclusion!

About the SRMSDC

The SRMSDC, part of the National Minority Supplier Development Council, facilitates business connections between our buying entity members (corporations and public-sector agencies) and certified minority-owned businesses in order to meet supply chain demands and further economic development of our communities. The SRMSDC is committed to advancing ethnic minority-owned business development and engagement, as well as improving supplier diversity programs. For more information about the SRMSDC, https://www.srmsdc.org

About OfficerReports.com

Dedicated to making the world a safer place, OfficerReports.com is an award-winning, user-friendly security guard application, and tools that are easy to set up and implement in the real world. Unlike other companies that build complex systems that require hours or even weeks of training for security company owners, supervisors, and security officers, OfficerReports.com is designed to be used by even the most technology-challenged security professionals.

Visit our website: https://officerreports.com/

Watch us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/OfficerReports

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officerreports/

Chat with us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Officerreportscom/

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/officerreports-com/

Watch us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/OfficerReports

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officerreports/

Chat with us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Officerreportscom/

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/officerreports-com/

Media Contact

Courtney Sparkman, officerreports.com, 888-511-9811, info@officerreports.com

SOURCE OfficerReports