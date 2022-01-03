International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA)® 2022 Is Open for Entries Across 20 Categories

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 42nd annual International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA)®, presented by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA), is open for entry through March 21, 2022 at IDSA.org/IDEA.

Known for honoring such design classics as Apple's original iPhone and Tesla's Model S, this historic award is more sought after and influential than ever. In 2021, IDEA received the most entries in its more than four-decade history. Of these over 2,000 submissions from 25 countries, 142 received top honors, including 61 Bronze, 50 Silver, and 31 Gold.

IDEA set the benchmark for other design awards programs with its rigorous judging process and unmatched prestige, with designs by Jony Ive and Steve Jobs, Niels Diffrient, and Yves Béhar among the myriad IDEA winners since 1980.

The IDEA 2022 Jury Chair is Tim Allen, IDSA. He currently leads the global product design team at Airbnb, centered on design and inclusivity. Previously he led Microsoft's Experiences & Devices design practice and Amazon's Product Design Studio as Executive Creative Director, leading the experience design for Echo, FireTV, and Kindle products.

The diverse IDEA 2022 jury includes top designers and educators from Dolby Laboratories, Fjord, GE Appliances, HP, Medtronic, Radio Flyer, Pratt Institute, National College of Art and Design, Georgia Tech, Loughborough University, and more.

The IDEA 2022 categories are: Automotive & Transportation, Branding, Childrenâ€™s Products, Commercial & Industrial Products, Concepts & Speculative Design, Consumer Technology, Design Strategy, Digital Interaction, Environments, Home (including Kitchen & Bath), Furniture & Lighting (including Outdoor Furniture), Lifestyle & Accessories, Medical & Health, Office & Accessories, Outdoor & Gardens, Packaging, Service Design, Social Impact Design, Sports, Leisure & Recreation, and Student Design (including any physical or digital product, service, or experience created during collegiate student coursework).

Each year, IDEA-winning designs and designers receive significant international publicity and exposure. This includes high-profile industry promotion by IDSA and across media outlets, including the popular design blog LeManoosh. All winners are featured in IDSAâ€™s annual Yearbook of Design Excellence, a collectorâ€™s edition magazine distributed to a global audience of design and business executives.

Additionally, each winner receives the coveted, beautifully designed IDEA trophy, which can be pulled apart to showcase the letters I-D-E-A. Winning IDEA products are also entered into the permanent collection of The Henry Ford Museum, where they remain ever-present symbols of ingenuity and mastery of craft.

This year, all IDEA winners will be honored at the IDEA Ceremony & Gala, preceding the International Design Conference 2022 in Seattle. Learn more at internationaldesignconference.com.

Follow the journey of #IDSAIDEA at @IDSA on Twitter, Industrial Designers Society of America on LinkedIn and Facebook, and @IDSAdesign on Instagram.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Carrie Green at carrieg@idsa.org.

