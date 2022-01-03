At 12.6% CAGR, Sterility Testing Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 2193.8 Million by Globally to 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Sterility Testing Market in terms of revenue was worth of USD 1036.13 Million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 2193.8 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2028. The global Sterility Testing market size is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate due to several driving factors Like, Increasing the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and surge in advanced new drugs are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the Global Sterility Testing Market.

Growing demand for product testing in the pharmaceutical sector remains the key driver of growth in the sterility testing market. The pharmaceutical testing in 2000, the production of pharmaceutical goods stood at 127,504 Euro valuation. This figure more than doubled in 2019 and reached 275,000 euro valuation. Similar trends are being witnessed globally, wherein investment in the pharmaceutical sector in Asia Pacific, and North America are at a record high. Moreover, the investment in these opportunities continues to witness better results. In 2018, the pharmaceutical sector in the US witnessed a record 58 patent registration. Growing technologies for effective analysis, primary assessment, and growing prospect of Artificial Intelligence, cell culture, among others make the pharmaceutical industry even more promising investment in the future. The growing demand for innovation in the pharmaceutical innovation, the growing efficacy of research, and key use of sterility testing in product testing remains major highlights of growth in the sterility testing market.

Sterility Testing Market: Key Drivers

The sterility testing market report includes kits and reagents segments, which is expected to contribute highest revenues to its growth. The growing demand for affordability and convenience to use remains main drivers of the sterility testing market. The repetitive purchases of kits and reagents also remain a promising driver of its growth. Moreover, improving focus on drug launches amidst an increased competition between China, US, and countries like India remains a key driver of growth, globally. For example, FDA in both the US, and China have streamlined product approval, reducing delays for bringing pharmaceutical products to the market, along with grants for rare disorders. Additionally, the independent nature of various quality testing procedures, and growing demand to speed run approvals, globally remains a promising driver of advanced testing in the sterility testing market. Increasing demand in biotechnology also remains a major area of future growth for players in the sterility testing market. Biotechnology remains a promising arena, with key concerns still in place about the safety of various drugs. This is likely to open a major opportunity in the near future in the sterility testing market.

Global Sterility Testing Market Segmentation:

By Product

Kits and Reagents

Instruments

Services

By Application

Pharmaceutical and Biological Manufacturing

Medical Devices Manufacturing

Others

By Test

Membrane Filtration

Direct Inoculation

Other

Increasing Growth of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries and Surge in Advanced New Drugs are the Major Factors Expected to Drive the Growth of Global Sterility Testing Market.

Growth of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and increasing number of drug launches are the factors which are expected to drive the growth of sterility testing Market. Biotechnology has emerged as an important growth sector in pharmaceuticals. Pharmaceutical companies have made increasing use of biotechnology in discovering and manufacturing new medicines. In 2018, the funding for biotech ventures was at its highest, compared to previous years. According to statistics biotechnology, funding for startups was at USD 8 billion in 2018, compared to USD 4 billion in 2017.

The investment in biotechnology statistics shows that biotechnology markets are increasing worldwide. According to the 2015 Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report on biotechnology statistics; the U.S. has 11,367 biotech firms followed by 2,831 in Spain and 1,950 in France. Growing approvals from the regulatory bodies are surging the launch of new drugs and several products, which is also expected to fuel the market in the coming years. According to Chemical & Engineering News, although pharmaceutical companies last year were unable to top the record-shattering 59 new drugs approved in the U.S. in 2018, they were still on a roll. In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration in North America, The 48 medicines represent another highly productive year for the pharmaceutical industry, with cancer and rare-disease drugs.

Sterility Testing Market: Covid-19 Impact

The pharma sector witnessed a major influx of investment, thanks to the coronavirus crisis. Despite its tremendous negative impact on the global economy, the coronavirus witnessed major investments in innovation, in research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, and even in government facilities. During this important, it was highly important to make sure the vaccines, or other pills were highly safe, and effective. As most vaccines are based on dead cell tissue of the virus, and there wasn't enough time in most countries to ensure a widespread testing, the sterility testing became even more important. Currently, many vaccine manufacturers rely on the 14-day method to ensure the safety of their products. The efficacy provided by sterility testing ensures quick access to mass manufacturing for suppliers, and safe products for other stakeholders including patients, and regulatory agencies alike. The growing demand for more innovation in sterility testing continues to drive innovation in the sterility testing market.

North America is expected to dominate the global sterility testing market owing to the increasing government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and rising demand for sterilized products in this region. The government is taking a number of initiatives to help pharma companies and up gradation assistance scheme to support the pharma industry. According to biotechnology industry data survey, the Canadian biotechnology sector has an aggressive R&D agenda and high expectations for bringing new products to market over the coming years. In 2017, a majority (54%) of respondents identified their companies as operating at an emerging phase of development, while 22% identified themselves in the growth phase. Europe is the second largest region in this market due to the increasing R&D investment in life sciences in this region.

On Special Requirement Sterility Testing Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC,

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

