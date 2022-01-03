Miller Manufacturing Announces Integration of New Facility in Anoka, MN

ANOKA, Minn., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miller Manufacturing Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of farm, ranch and pet products is expanding its manufacturing base in Minnesota with the integration of the former Lakeland Tool and Engineering Inc. based in Anoka, MN. Lakeland was previously acquired by Miller's parent company, Frandsen Corporation, in April of 2019.

The Anoka facility will expand the manufacturing capabilities of Miller Manufacturing by adding injection molding capabilities to the organization and a 187,000 square feet manufacturing facility. This will also add an additional 181 employees to the Miller organization, bringing the total employee base in Minnesota to over 450. During the seasonal peak, that number will grow to more than 550 Minnesotans.

"The last two years have been incredible for the Miller team. We have seen unprecedented growth and this expansion will set us up for further growth in 2022 and beyond. We are reshoring products currently being made in China and other global locations and many of these products are in our new facility in Anoka. Buying American is a big part of our strategy, and this strongly reinforces our commitment in doing so" said Miller CEO, Dan Ferrise.

Miller Manufacturing provides an excellent opportunity for anyone in the Glencoe and Anoka areas interested in joining a stable, local, growing organization with flexible hours and the opportunity to advance. "This expansion allows us to recruit employees from a new labor pool in Anoka and the northern Twin Cities suburbs. We have significant hiring going on at both the Anoka and Glencoe facilities. We can't wait to bring on additional help to our already strong organization" said Ferrise.

Miller Manufacturing Company is a market-leading manufacturer, distributor and marketer of farm, ranch and pet products which are sold under the brand names of Little Giant®, API®, Hot-Shot®, Springer Magrath®, Double-Tuf®, and Pet Lodge®. Today, Miller Manufacturing's catalog features over 1200 products which are sold through a large network of farm and animal health supply distributors, retailers and ecommerce merchants in the United States and over 30 countries around the world. Miller Manufacturing started as a family-owned business in 1941 and today is owned and operated by Frandsen Corporation of North Branch, MN.

