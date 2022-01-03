BioFit Engineered Products Appoints Jim Connell President

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BioFit Engineered Products, a global leader in the design and manufacture of ergonomic furnishings, officially announced the promotion of Jim Connell as company president. Previously BioFit's controller and chief financial officer, Mr. Connell succeeds Ed Metzger, who retired at the end of 2021 after 14 years at the helm and 42 years overall with the company.
Jim Connell joined BioFit in 2015 and has an extensive manufacturing background, working with privately held and publicly traded companies. He is a Certified Public Accountant and Global Certified Management Accountant and served for several years as an auditor of large businesses for PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). During his tenure with BioFit, Connell has been a key member of a management team that has guided the company on a sustained growth trajectory despite recent challenges posed by the pandemic and supply chain constraints.
On his strategic vision, he shared, "The family feel is a big part of BioFit. Everyone cares about each other and the products that they make. Over the past few years, we've seen growth that has resulted in us shipping to customers in 45 countries, so it's important to look long term ‒ including facilities and equipment upgrades to augment future growth while making the job easier for our production team members. As we strategically plan for enhancements, our focus will remain on what we do best and better than anyone else in the market."
Commenting on his successor, Metzger stated: "I was a sales guy with a business degree, but Jim's a businessperson with a business degree ‒ plus a strong financial background. His perspective will allow BioFit to make needed plant improvements while concentrating on the markets we're going to attack and all the considerations in doing so."
Headquartered in Bowling Green, Ohio, BioFit Engineered Products is an industry-leading manufacturer of LEED® compliant ergonomic seating, GREENGUARD Gold certified cafeteria and mobile folding tables, book trucks, carts, and specialty products for education, laboratory, high-tech, healthcare, industrial, office and custom applications. To learn more about BioFit, visit http://www.biofit.com, call 800-597-0246 or email biofit@biofit.com.
Media Contact
Mike Moulton, BioFit Engineered Products, 419-787-7242, mike@moultonassociates.com
SOURCE BioFit Engineered Products
