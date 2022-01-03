World Premiere at CES 2022: Blickfeld announces industry-first smart 3D LiDAR alongside launch of Percept software to mark beginning of a new LiDAR era

- Blickfeld launches Percept, a perception software for translating LiDAR data into actionable information easily
- Industry-first smart 3D LiDAR "Qb2" announced that combines software and hardware and thus gathers and processes LiDAR data on one groundbreaking device
- "Percept" and "Qb2" mark the beginning of a smart LiDAR era for industrial applications in which users will be able to profit easily from real-time 3D data
MUNICH, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2022, Blickfeld, the Munich-based start-up developing breakthrough high performance and mass-producible LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensing technology, today launched its groundbreaking perception software, Percept. Designed for Blickfeld's Cube sensor range for industry use, Percept includes functions like movement-based detection and tracking of objects, object classification and counting, zone occupancy detection, and zone entry detection with integrated alarm generation. This makes Percept suitable for a wide variety of applications, such as crowd analytics, traffic management, smart industry, and security solutions.
With the launch of Percept, Blickfeld also announces an industry and world-first - the next generation of LiDAR, the Qb2. Combining software and hardware in one device, Qb2 is an integrated smart LiDAR that requires no additional computers, servers, or adaptor boxes, to provide efficient capturing and processing of 3D data in one single unit for the first time.
Introducing the state-of-the-art perception software, Percept
Blickfeld's Percept software, with its user-friendly interface, now makes extracting value from 3D data simpler than ever before: Users are empowered to easily create and deploy projects with the help of a browser-based setup wizard and directly generate actionable data. No specific know-how in 3D data processing is necessary to develop scalable solutions for a variety of purposes. Percept has already successfully been deployed in customer projects, including a people counting application at Frankfurt airport.
The next step is coming soon: powerful software on the device
The future of LiDAR is smart. Powerful software will be crucial to get the most benefit from the immense data captured. Embedding the software in the sensor allows it to directly generate comprehensive information in the form of object or event lists. This will make the handling even easier, and allows customers to quickly deploy and operate LiDAR solutions.
Announcing Blickfeld's smart LiDAR, Qb2
Qb2 signals a quantum leap in the LiDAR domain. The smart device combines Blickfeld's patented and industry-proven MEMS (microelectromechanical systems) LiDAR hardware technology with a powerful compute module, which runs the company's groundbreaking Percept software stack on device. Translating data gathered through LiDAR sensors into actionable information will no longer require an additional network of computing hardware, thus reducing complexity, energy consumption and the costs of implementation and operation drastically.
Florian Petit, co-founder and Chief Experience Officer at Blickfeld says: "We are very excited to introduce Percept and Qb2 to the global industry at CES 2022 for the first time. They are setting a new benchmark for smart LiDAR solutions and will promote their widespread use. LiDAR perception software brings great value to customers. It enables them to build individual solutions that perfectly match their needs. Qb2 and Percept are real game-changers in the field of smart LiDARs."
Percept is available immediately. As of the third quarter of 2022, Blickfeld will deliver the first Qb2 prototypes to selected customers
About Blickfeld
Founded in 2017 and based in Munich, Germany, Blickfeld provides cutting-edge LiDAR sensors and perception software, enabling countless mobility and IoT applications. The Blickfeld LiDAR products meet extremely demanding technical specifications concerning the performance, cost and dimensions required for the mass market. The main focus is on software-defined LiDAR, to make Blickfeld solutions more powerful and flexible and bring more and more analysis capabilities directly to the device. Blickfeld is backed by Bayern Kapital, Continental, Fluxunit – ams OSRAM Ventures, High-Tech Gründerfonds, New Future Capital, Tengelmann Ventures, and UVC Partners.
