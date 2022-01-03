India Skincare Dermacosmetics Market to Generate $449.6 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From an estimated $188.2 million in 2021, the Indian skincare dermacosmetics market value will increase to $449.6 million in 2030, witnessing a 10.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2030, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence. This will primarily be due to the increasing incidence of skincare diseases, such as acne, dyspigmentation, hyperpigmentation, psoriasis, deep wrinkles, freckles, melasma, and atopic dermatitis.

This is because the triggers for these conditions are fairly common and include excessive exposure to ultraviolet radiation and air pollution. Moreover, with the increasing consciousness among Indians regarding their appearance, they are doing more than ever to take care of their skin, which is propelling the demand for a range of dermacosmetic products.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-skincare-dermacosmetics-market/report-sample

Key Findings of India Skincare Dermacosmetics Market Report

Skinshine brand is the most popular in India because it is widely used to treat moderate-to-severe melasma, make the skin lighter, and decrease senile lentigines.

Acne is the largest application in the Indian skincare dermacosmetics market because of the high prevalence of this disease. The large population of youths is raising the requirement for products to treat acne as young people commonly suffer from this condition.

The easy availability of skincare dermacosmetics on e-commerce websites is another key factor aiding the market advance. People in places that do not have proper pharmaceutical stores can use their mobile phones to order such products online.

The rise in the purchasing power of Indians has allowed them to use skincare dermacosmetics. Earlier, cosmetics were considered an unnecessary expense, but now, since people have more to spend, they are in a better position to purchase these products.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the demand for skincare dermacosmetic products as the nationwide lockdowns and reduced disposable income discouraged people from buying them.

Due to the presence of numerous globally operating companies, the Indian skincare dermacosmetics market is fragmented, which is prompting the players to launch new products.

Across India, the demand for skincare dermacosmetics is expected to be the highest in the northern region in the years to come. This is attributed to the easy availability of the products of well-known brands in the region. Moreover, in recent years, the focus on personal wellbeing via the use of organic and natural cosmetics has risen in North India.

Browse detailed report on India Skincare Dermacosmetics Market Size, Business Strategies, Regional Outlook, Challenges and Analysis Through 2030

The key players in the Indian skincare dermacosmetics market are Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Piramal Enterprises Limited, HEGDE & HEGDE PHARMACEUTICA LLP, Honasa Consumer Private Limited (The Derma Co.), Galderma SA, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG, NAOS, Abbott Laboratories, ITC Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., and Cadila Healthcare Ltd. (Zydus Cadila).

Browse More Related Reports

Dermacosmetics Market - Across the globe, Europe dominated the dermacosmetics market in 2020, and it is predicted to exhibit huge expansion in the upcoming years as well. This is ascribed to the growing incidence of skin diseases and soaring requirement for dermacosmetics in the region.

Beauty Devices Market - Geographically, the Asia-Pacific beauty devices market is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can will be due to the surge in the disposable income, increase ing prevalence of skin diseases, rise ing awareness on beauty devices, growth in ing geriatric population, introduction of low-cost beauty products, easy availability of leading brands, and increase ing concern about physical appearance, in the region.

Skincare Devices Market - Globally, the skincare devices market is predicted to demonstrate the highest growth rate in Asia-Pacific in the future. This would be because of the presence of a large population, the increasing incidence of obesity and skin diseases, and surging geriatric population in the region.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE P&S Intelligence