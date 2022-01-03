Herbal Medicine Market size to grow by USD 39.52 Bn | 42% growth to originate in Asia | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global herbal medicine market is observing substantial growth in Asia. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are emerging as potential markets for herbal medicines. Millennials in the region are exhibiting significant demand for dietary and nutritional food products. Also, a growth in the number of self-directed customers who rely on the internet for information on balanced diets and nutrition is resulting in a shift from medical diagnostics and treatment toward the consumption of herbal medicines. In addition, the proliferation of retail stores that sell herbal medicine is creating new growth opportunities for market players.
Technavio expects the global herbal medicine market to grow by USD 39.52 billion between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period.
Purchase our full report to uncover future growth opportunities and the exact growth variance in the market.
Read our Free Sample Before Purchasing
The herbal medicine market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The immune-boosting properties of herbal medicine are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the herbal medicine market during the forecast period. Many herbs are hostile to pathogens. This makes herbal medicines effective in combating various germs, including viruses, bacteria, worms, and bugs. Several studies conducted by researchers across the globe have proved herbal medicines to be effective in improving the immune system and reducing the chances of developing various diseases and medical conditions. This coupled with growing awareness is fostering the growth of the market.
Technavio analyzes the market by product (capsules and tablets, powders, extracts, syrups, and others) and geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and MEA).
By product, capsules and tablets accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. They are safe, available at less cost, and can be easily administered. The market growth in the segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period.
By geography, Asia will register maximum growth. The region currently holds 42% of the global market share. The market will witness faster growth in Asia than in other regions.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Download our Free Sample for highlights on major growth drivers, trends, and performing segments in the global herbal medicine market.
Companies Mentioned
- Arizona Natural Products
- Arkopharma Laboratories
- Bio Botanica Inc.
- Blackmores Ltd.
- Dabur India Ltd.
- Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.
- Hishimo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.
- Ricola Ltd.
- Schaper and Brummer GmbH and Co. KG
- ZeinPharma Germany GmbH
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
Related Reports:
Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market by Type and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Vitamin K2 Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Herbal Medicine Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.69%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 39.52 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.01
Regional analysis
Asia, North America, Europe, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Asia at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Arizona Natural Products, Arkopharma Laboratories, Bio Botanica Inc., Blackmores Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Hishimo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Ricola Ltd., Schaper and Brummer GmbH and Co. KG, and ZeinPharma Germany GmbH
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.