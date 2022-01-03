After Hitting Rock Bottom, This Author Decided He Needed To Change

ATLANTA, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Kenneth Hill shares his struggles and the tools that led to his eventual success in Elevated: My Journey to Co-Laboring With God ($15.49, paperback, 9781662835346; $6.99, e-book, 9781662835568).
Hill spent some fifteen years of his career experiencing one trial after another until his marriage, career and personal finances were in ruin. Finally, he turned to God and pleaded for His help. The instructions he received set him on a new path that changed his life.
"In this book, you will see the transformation of relationships, business, career and personal finances that is available. Even more, you will gain insight of the joy of working with God to accomplish amazing things in your life," said Hill.
Kenneth Hill is a licensed minister and author, as well as the co-founder of The Launch Pad Foundation, a non-profit that provides transitional housing and life skills training for homeless single parents. Hill earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of California, San Diego. He and his wife, Clarisa, reside in Atlanta with their two daughters.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Elevated is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Kenneth Hill, Salem Author Services, 404-775-5086, kh4d10@gmail.com
SOURCE Xulon
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
