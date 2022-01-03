Adorable Juvenile Fiction Allows Young Children To See Both Sides of Bullying

HOWELL, Mich., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Dawn Harvey Kittle presents young readers with an impactful yet entertaining bullying story in Beatrix the Floppy Ear Bunny ($20.99, paperback, 9781630508081; $9.99, e-book, 9781630508098).
Dawn Kittle takes young readers to the "The Magical Forest," a new home for Beatrix, the bunny. Because Beatrix has one floppy ear, she is being bullied. The story unfolds when a persistent chipmunk with a problem befriends Beatrix. An important lesson about accepting others is eventually learned by the bullies. This book was written for children ages 5-10, parents, teachers, or anyone who has experienced or has participated in bullying.
"I wrote this book for a class assignment during the turbulent sixties," said Dawn Kittle. "It was appropriate then and certainly seems appropriate now."
Dawn Harvey Kittle resides in Michigan and holds a Bachelor of Education degree and a Master of Education degree from Michigan State University. She is a retired elementary school teacher. Throughout her 36-year career, she taught everything from grades k-8, and did observe some teasing and bullying. During her time as an undergraduate, she wrote this book. Dawn Kittle is the mother of grown twins, a boy and a girl. She is also the proud grandmother of four grandchildren. Dawn Kittle is actively involved in the Greater Lansing Orchid Society and is the director of Christian education at church.
According to the author, there is a free teacher's manual that can be accessed at teacherspayteacher.com/stores/Kittleskiddiekorner.com.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Beatrix the Floppy Ear Bunny is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
