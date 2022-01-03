Kayla Hanks's newly released "Poetically Restored: A Journey of Healing" is an engaging collection of heartfelt spiritual verses

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Poetically Restored: A Journey of Healing": a thoughtful look into the author's world through private poetic expression. "Poetically Restored: A Journey of Healing" is the creation of published author Kayla Hanks, a devoted daughter and sister who carries an associate degree from Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell, Montana.

Hanks shares, "At the beginning of 2020, I was challenged to pick a word I felt God would use throughout the year to grow me and remind me of His goodness. After a week of praying and mulling it over, I finally got it: restored. I did not realize what this year would entail, but I did know my God was mighty enough to restore all that the locusts had eaten away (Joel 2:25). Poetically Restored: A Journey of Healing incorporates my personal story of healing that I experienced through the emotions and challenges addressed within this book: hope, God's faithfulness, anxiety, depression, love, praise, life.

"It was only during the process of compiling these poems together, creating a book, and having the finished product that I realized what these poems were: God's journey of healing for my heart. God had begun writing this story way back in the day when I started writing poetry at the age of eight. As you walk through my journey by diving into my world of words, I hope and pray He brings healing into your life too."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kayla Hanks's new book is an engaging example of creative expression.

Hanks writes in hopes of inspiring others as well as to share a personal journey through growth, healing, and joyous faith.

