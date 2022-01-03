Christine Young's newly released "Quit Doubting, Trust God" is a heartfelt exploration of the author's personal and spiritual life experiences

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Quit Doubting, Trust God": a poignant look back on the peaks and valleys experienced over a lifetime. "Quit Doubting, Trust God" is the creation of published author Christine Young.

Young shares, "'Though He slay me, yet will I wait for, and trust Him' (Job 13:15). Quit Doubting, Trust God is the story of learning to trust God in whatever situation you find yourself.

"When she was a teenager, Christine was sexually abused by her father for several years. Her mother was mentally ill and terrified of death. She also had extreme obsessive-compulsive disorder. This meant Christine was not allowed to touch or get near her mother. Due to her mother's mental condition, Christine became the 'mother' of the family with no emotional support from family or friends.

"Looking for help with their business, her parents chose the man she was to marry. This man turned out to be a serious alcoholic that continually cheated on her. Due to his alcoholism, Christine and her seven children spent eighteen years in extreme poverty. Many of those years were spent living in motels and campers. After finally getting the courage to divorce her husband, Christine foolishly ran to two more husbands. Both physically abused her.

"Eventually Christine bore ten children, one of whom died and one is autistic. One of her sons was a severe alcoholic and drug addict for twenty-three years. Christine endured many other hardships as well.

"In desperation, Christine sought God. She was not immediately delivered from all her problems. She still had to endure many trials and testings. Now, however, things were different. She had peace and assurance that God was in control. She knew He would always do what was best for her. Many prayers which were answered with miracles are described in the book. This book tells of God's forgiveness for her not always seeking Him first, God's faithfulness, and His miracle-working power in each situation she endured."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christine Young's new book shares a private look into the author's key life experiences.

Young shares in hopes of helping others find and nurture a relationship with God in the face of worldly pains that may cause doubt in God's love for mankind.

