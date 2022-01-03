Juliet Barriffe's newly released "My Moon, My Light" is an exploration of the author's personal and spiritual life

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Moon, My Light": an engaging series of reflections and spiritual growth. "My Moon, My Light" is the creation of published author Juliet Barriffe, a native of Jamaica and a loving mother and devoted grandmother.

Barriffe shares, "As we journey through life, the decisions we make can have an impact on our destinations. We have choice because we are allowed free will by our Lord and King, the Creator of all things. He has all control of directing our every being to His will; however, He has not done so, instead He lets us decide what path we will take. And therefore, we have the freedom to choose that which is good or that which is not acceptable in the sight of Him. Many have exercised their freedom of choice of either being rebellious or by acknowledging that there is a more conscious and pleasant way of going through life by embracing compassion and empathetic ways. Having love does not mean that all things are perfect, but with a heart of love, beauty is imbedded within the heart and one's outlook on nature, people, and things within the world becomes more embracing. Why hate when it allows confusion and conflicts one's state of mind to a harden heart? I have seen beauty, but I am also aware that ugliness is mixed within. Just as the tares are mixed with the wheat, a separation will take place eventually at the time of harvest. Why wait for the harvest for the separation to take place? We can begin now to be separated from among the ones that are stubborn and rebellious. Right at this moment, we can accept the beauty that the Savior will give to us for our ashes of hate and whatever else that is keeping us from the beauty of being redeemed. My choice in life have taken me to many different directions but finally ended up with the Savior as my all in all.

"Therefore, make the choice that is relevant to your life's journey and destination. I am suggesting Jesus, the Lord and Savior."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Juliet Barriffe's new book will challenge and encourage readers who seek a rejuvenation of faith.

Barriffe opens up to readers in hopes of empowering others in their walk of faith to accept the salvation offered by Jesus.

