Juliet Barriffe's newly released "My Moon, My Light" is an exploration of the author's personal and spiritual life

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Moon, My Light": an engaging series of reflections and spiritual growth. "My Moon, My Light" is the creation of published author Juliet Barriffe, a native of Jamaica and a loving mother and devoted grandmother.
Barriffe shares, "As we journey through life, the decisions we make can have an impact on our destinations. We have choice because we are allowed free will by our Lord and King, the Creator of all things. He has all control of directing our every being to His will; however, He has not done so, instead He lets us decide what path we will take. And therefore, we have the freedom to choose that which is good or that which is not acceptable in the sight of Him. Many have exercised their freedom of choice of either being rebellious or by acknowledging that there is a more conscious and pleasant way of going through life by embracing compassion and empathetic ways. Having love does not mean that all things are perfect, but with a heart of love, beauty is imbedded within the heart and one's outlook on nature, people, and things within the world becomes more embracing. Why hate when it allows confusion and conflicts one's state of mind to a harden heart? I have seen beauty, but I am also aware that ugliness is mixed within. Just as the tares are mixed with the wheat, a separation will take place eventually at the time of harvest. Why wait for the harvest for the separation to take place? We can begin now to be separated from among the ones that are stubborn and rebellious. Right at this moment, we can accept the beauty that the Savior will give to us for our ashes of hate and whatever else that is keeping us from the beauty of being redeemed. My choice in life have taken me to many different directions but finally ended up with the Savior as my all in all.
"Therefore, make the choice that is relevant to your life's journey and destination. I am suggesting Jesus, the Lord and Savior."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Juliet Barriffe's new book will challenge and encourage readers who seek a rejuvenation of faith.
Barriffe opens up to readers in hopes of empowering others in their walk of faith to accept the salvation offered by Jesus.
Consumers can purchase "My Moon, My Light" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My Moon, My Light," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.