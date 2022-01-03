Randy G. Landes Sr.'s newly released "The Spirit of Wildwood" is an engaging exploration of the author's ministerial life

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Spirit of Wildwood": an encouraging and nostalgic look back on the lessons learned from a congregation in rural West Virginia. "The Spirit of Wildwood" is the creation of published author Randy G. Landes Sr., a loving husband and dedicated pastor who has served in ministry since 1983.

Landes Sr. shares, "It could be stated that this book is about a season. A season of spiritual growth—a season that began when the spirit of God planted a seed in a young man's heart. It tells the story of how that seed was cultivated by a small group of parishioners in rural West Virginia and grew into a decades-long pastoral ministry filled with spiritual lessons and blessings. The author's hope is, The Spirit of Wildwood will enlighten a season of wonders among God's churches."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randy G. Landes Sr.'s new book will inspire and delight believers of any background.

Landes Sr. shares a thoughtful and appreciative narrative that tells the story of an unsuspecting little church and the big lessons of faith found within.

Consumers can purchase "The Spirit of Wildwood" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

