Drew Worthen's newly released "War of the Seeds: Sons of God in Genesis and Job--A Covenantal Exegetical Look" is a compelling biblical study

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "War of the Seeds: Sons of God in Genesis and Job—A Covenantal Exegetical Look": a thought-provoking exploration of scripture. "War of the Seeds: Sons of God in Genesis and Job—A Covenantal Exegetical Look" is the creation of published author Drew Worthen, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who works as a CT technologist.
Worthen shares, "This work analyzes a subject of some controversy in light of sound hermeneutics and exegesis while building upon biblical truths that support this undertaking. This is not a simple academic exercise but rather instills in believers a sense of encouragement whereby we can arrive at biblical truths based on accurately handling the Word of God while taking a pastoral approach in applying these truths.
"This manuscript helps to set the stage for a proper redemptive historical look into the people of God and catapults the believer into a future hope that God promised to the patriarchs through a coming Messiah whose lineage in Luke 3:23 states, 'Jesus Himself was about thirty years of age, being, as was supposed, the son of Joseph,' and ends back in the garden in verse 38, 'the son of Enosh, the son of Seth, the son of Adam, the son of God.'
"This is an instructive biblical account that cuts to the heart of the issue of who the real players are in the battle of the seed of the woman and the seed of the serpent who have been engaged in a spiritual war that started in the Garden of Eden, and will continue to play out until God puts an end to the rebellion of mankind on the Last Day, where He issues in His eternal Kingdom of the new heavens and new earth."
It is this Messiah, the Son of God, who is at the center of all history and determines who the sons of God are In Genesis 6, the book of Job and all the New Testament.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Drew Worthen's new book will challenge and encourage students of the Bible.
Worthen provides an articulate and enlightening examination of key biblical figures and God's plan as detailed within the Bible.
Consumers can purchase "War of the Seeds: Sons of God in Genesis and Job—A Covenantal Exegetical Look" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "War of the Seeds: Sons of God in Genesis and Job—A Covenantal Exegetical Look," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
