George Antwi's newly released "60 Laws of Love, Joy, and Happiness" is an engaging discussion of how one can live a joyous life

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "60 Laws of Love, Joy, and Happiness": a fascinating exploration of the author's reflections with key scriptural highlights. "60 Laws of Love, Joy, and Happiness" is the creation of published author George Antwi, a dedicated creator of written works and music.

Antwi shares, "The 60 laws with 60 great stories book is designed for a must change life to excellence; making you whom you want to be. If you need real love joy and happiness; this book is for you and to prevent you from committing that suicide."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George Antwi's new book is an engaging discussion of faith, happiness, and a variety of related topics regarding how to create and maintain a life filled with love, joy, and overall wellbeing.

Antwi presents a unique and enjoyable read that will encourage and challenge readers of any background.

Consumers can purchase "60 Laws of Love, Joy, and Happiness" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

