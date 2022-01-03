A. M. Bowers' new book "Child of Storms: Old Friends" is a spunky adventure of a young hero going against an unusually obsessed supervillain

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A. M. Bowers, an aspiring author who has a notable credential in leadership, has completed her new book "Child of Storms: Old Friends": an engaging fantasy fiction set in a small city called Elgar City. It follows the extraordinary life of a sixteen-year-old girl Bea who transforms as the heroine Baron that fights off the bad guys causing chaos in their city. The story picks up its pace when she and The Prosecutor cross paths. The eerie emotions that the supervillain felt on their first interaction have led into a series of hapless events that will put Bea's life in grave danger.
Bowers shares, "At only fourteen, Bea is the local superhero of Elgar City known as Baron in costume, and the responsibility is already pressing down on her. Things only get worse when her archnemesis from afar, The Prosecutor, meets her face to face for the first time. As they interact, the supervillain seems to take a keen, unusual interest in her and begins to act out unexpectedly, seemingly to mess with her head. Meanwhile, as if she wasn't already maneuvering around this strange supervillain and his ambiguous antics, another danger is lurking in the shadows, and it's dead set on what it wants."
Published by Page Publishing, A. M. Bowers' fascinating tale presents a cool and empowering female hero, a young one at that. It also has its own tear-jerking moments as the conflicts build up into climax. The sisterly love between Bea and her new-found family, Alma, will surely warm the hearts of readers.
Readers who wish to experience this whimsical work can purchase "Child of Storms: Old Friends" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.