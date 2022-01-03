A. M. Bowers' new book "Child of Storms: Old Friends" is a spunky adventure of a young hero going against an unusually obsessed supervillain

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A. M. Bowers, an aspiring author who has a notable credential in leadership, has completed her new book "Child of Storms: Old Friends": an engaging fantasy fiction set in a small city called Elgar City. It follows the extraordinary life of a sixteen-year-old girl Bea who transforms as the heroine Baron that fights off the bad guys causing chaos in their city. The story picks up its pace when she and The Prosecutor cross paths. The eerie emotions that the supervillain felt on their first interaction have led into a series of hapless events that will put Bea's life in grave danger.

Bowers shares, "At only fourteen, Bea is the local superhero of Elgar City known as Baron in costume, and the responsibility is already pressing down on her. Things only get worse when her archnemesis from afar, The Prosecutor, meets her face to face for the first time. As they interact, the supervillain seems to take a keen, unusual interest in her and begins to act out unexpectedly, seemingly to mess with her head. Meanwhile, as if she wasn't already maneuvering around this strange supervillain and his ambiguous antics, another danger is lurking in the shadows, and it's dead set on what it wants."

Published by Page Publishing, A. M. Bowers' fascinating tale presents a cool and empowering female hero, a young one at that. It also has its own tear-jerking moments as the conflicts build up into climax. The sisterly love between Bea and her new-found family, Alma, will surely warm the hearts of readers.

Readers who wish to experience this whimsical work can purchase "Child of Storms: Old Friends" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing