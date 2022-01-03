Author Andrew O. Pruett's new book "Chase: A Bird" is a lighthearted tale of family and friendship for a young bird from a crowded but happy nest

MESQUITE, Texas, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andrew O. Pruett, a Texas native and avid fisherman who has worked for UPS for many years and enjoys gardening, casinos, and spending time with his wife, has completed his new book "Chase: A Bird": a delightful tale with heartwarming allegorical value for readers of any age.

Chase is a small bird in an all-American family. It is a small nest with too many mouths to feed. Somehow it all works out. A nest full of family love, I guess you could say. There is a mom, dad, two boys, and a sister. Chase doesn't see boundaries, and everyone is a friend.

True friends are hard to come by, and parents and family are even harder. So hold your friends close and your loved ones closer.

Published by Page Publishing, Andrew O. Pruett's engrossing book is a charming story with a heartwarming message for readers of all ages.

