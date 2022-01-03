Freddie L. Butler, Jr.'s newly released "The Biblical Life of King David" is a fascinating exploration of King David's life

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Biblical Life of King David": an enjoyable and informative exploration of King David's life. "The Biblical Life of King David" is the creation of published author Freddie L. Butler, Jr., a loving husband and father and a veteran of the United States Marines and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Butler, Jr. shares, "The Biblical Life of King David is the story of the greatest king Israel has ever known. It is titled as such because the only source used for this story is your Bible. Bible scriptures have been interwoven into the story to encourage group Bible study. However, the narrative reads like a novel.

"King David had a humble beginning as a shepherd boy. Yet God testified regarding the heart of David as having a heart like God (Acts 13:22). When reading this story, you will become very aware of why God testified this way about David."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Freddie L. Butler, Jr.'s new book presents an articulate opportunity for readers to educate themselves regarding King David's key life events.

Butler, Jr.'s informative work offers readers an educational and enjoyable read.

