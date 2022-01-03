Robert Wilson's new book "Short Story Collection: Volume II" brings a great experience throughout humorous and touching stories of different people

WALNUT GROVE, Mo., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert Wilson, a retired civil servant and navy, has completed his new book "Short Story Collection: Volume II": a lovely collection of tales that offer joy and move the hearts of people. It gives an experience of hearing different journeys that make one enjoy the waves of life.

"Fox News is Robert's TV news channel; Rush Limbaugh is his radio station news. Those are the only two stations that tell the truth. Robert's short stories give him something to do. After writing two books, Madam President and Madam President 2, he decided to write some short stories. This was on one of four books. Four books are complete, and he is still working on the fifth book. He hopes to put twenty-one stories in that book also. Living alone gets boring and lonely. He writes to kill the boredom. Some stories will make you laugh; others will have you crying. Robert is on his third keyboard. The first two are soaked in tears and shorted out. Happy tears and some are from sad stories. Humor is the best medicine. He tries to get as much as he can in each story."

Published by Page Publishing, Robert Wilson's short stories are a joy to read and will get readers of all ages entertained as various characters come together to tell a part of their lives and the laughter they share.

Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase "Short Story Collection: Volume II" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing