Author D. T. Phillips' new book "The Fall of Regno Magon: Book 1" is the gripping first installment of the Legends of Ahtmak-Tibu series

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- D. T. Phillips, who lives outside the town of Salisbury, Maryland, has completed his new book "The Fall of Regno Magon: Book 1": a gripping and potent first entry in a new fantasy series.

D. T. Phillips is a three-time cancer survivor and amputee whose life story helped him imagine and create events, places, and characters of epic proportions, motivated by faith alone. A Delmarva native, he has always enjoyed the natural side of life, from ancient history to landscapes to the stars. His passion for objects of bygone times reflects vividly in his first installment of the Legends of Ahtmak-Tibu series.

In the Legends of Ahtmak-Tibu series, millions of years ago, spirits roamed an empty universe, seeking order where there was none. When they tried to create paradise, their failures became plenty. One spirit vowed to make the others remember their errors and did the unthinkable. Seeking answers from beyond. Their worlds became entangled, and fate took a new turn.

Author D. T. Phillips writes, "Ahvokhae'taurnivus was alone and deep in thought, wandering around the endless shelves of books and corridors of data vaults within the Great Imaginarium. The ancient temple had no resting place and no foundation, so it drifted aimlessly throughout the cosmos. And the Great Spirits were restless, seeking harmony. They made monumental achievements in the past few ages; however, nothing could satisfy all eight of them. While the other spirits were off regulating the outer realm, Ahvokhae'taurnivus stayed home. He wasted no time on stellar projects but to create a kingdom so diverse and stable it seemed overwhelming. He knew he could not do anything by himself, yet he never wanted to work alone in the first place. He cherished his siblings more than Ahtmak-Tibu itself, and when they failed certain tasks, he grieved at their catastrophes. To stop himself from overthinking, he returned to his chamber to sleep."

Published by Page Publishing, D. T. Phillips' compelling tale invites readers to discover whether the characters will be able to muster their willpower and fathom a journey of trials of biblical proportions, or whether they will meet their end in their own flaws.

Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "The Fall of Regno Magon" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

