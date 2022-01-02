BizMark named a Top B2B Demand Gen Agency in 2022 by Chief Marketer

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, BizMark has been named to the CM200, Chief Marketer's annual list of the best brand engagement and activation marketing agencies in the U.S.
Cited as one of the best B2B Demand Gen agencies, BizMark was recognized for work achieved for a broad range of clients including Broadridge, Pitney Bowes, BlueTriton Brands, Investment Metrics, LiquidX, Quorum, Health Equity and the Insurance Information Institute.
"Demand gen and lead nurture are the heart of B2B marketing," notes Ed Gillespie, Executive Director. "By combining insightful thought leadership content with innovative, digital engagement, we've helped our clients accelerate revenue growth. We're excited to share this recognition with them."
CM200 winners were selected based client testimonials, case studies, innovation and an ability to deliver consistent, high-caliber work across programs and clients. The agencies selected for this year's program are leaders in their craft and representative of the best of the marketing industry.
"We hope that brand marketers will consider the partners on this list for their 2022 programs," says Jessica Heasley, Group Editor & Publisher at Chief Marketer. "They have all demonstrated incredible creativity and resilience and are poised to transform challenges into opportunities in the year ahead."
Earlier this year, BizMark was also recognized by the Association of National Advertisers as the Small B2B Agency of the Year (Bronze), winning additional awards for best corporate Branding, Enterprise Lead Gen, Proprietary Company Event and SMB Demand Gen. Learn more at www.bizmarkct.com
SOURCE BizMark
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
