Freemie to Announce World's Slimmest Breast Pump At CES 2022

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., Jan. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dao Health, the award winning company that has been driving the modernization of the breast pump in the last decade, will unveil a new slimmer and lighter product line at CES 2022. Currently, wearable breast pumps are too big or too heavy for many new moms, who can't use them discreetly and effectively. Heavy motors and one-size-fits-all designs can also be very uncomfortable for a lactating woman. The new Freemie SlimFit Cups are lighter, slimmer, and more natural-looking than any other breast pumps on the market, making it even easier for more women to use them wherever they need to pump.

A five ounce model and a six ounce model of the new Freemie SlimFit Cup series, along with fourteen more Fitmie silicone inserts and a nearly silent and more compact hospital grade electronic pump will be unveiled at CES 2022. The new Freemie Rose pump and SlimFit cups are ideal for use in just about any work, professional or social environment. Freemie SlimFit cups are also compatible with all other Freemie mobile pumps, which are widely available in the US, both online and through insurance. The new SlimFits are available for purchase now in the US at Freemie.com, and will soon be available on Amazon, in the EU, and in select Asian markets.

With these new additions, Freemie Cups are now available in more than 40 different combinations of shapes, sizes and fits for women, offering more versatility than any other wearable brand in the world. The bulky and awkward appearance of the current batch of wearable breast pumps has been a major issue holding back widespread adoption, as many moms naturally take into account how they will be perceived by others before making a purchase. Maintaining productivity and a professional appearance is critical for many women's livelihoods, and many are hesitant to invest in these pumps, as they may also require some new bras and wardrobe to accommodate their obtrusive appearance. Freemie's new SlimFits promise to dramatically reduce the need for new wardrobe.

See the new Freemie SlimFit5 and SlimFit6 cups and Rose pump at the Pepcom CES Digital Experience! Event January 4, 2022 in Las Vegas.

ABOUT DAO HEALTH

Dao Health is the California company that commercialized the first successful wearable breast pump system, which launched in 2009. Named for Freemie Inventor, Stella Dao, a UCSF and Stanford trained physician, the Company's long term goal is to improve public health globally by making breast milk more economical to produce than buying manufactured Infant Formula. Formula is a huge expense for young families, particularly in the developing world where infant malnutrition and mortality are highest. Freemie pumps have won numerous awards, including the 2016 CES Best of Babytech, the 2017 Edison Award Gold Medal in Health and Wellness, and the 2018 USA Today Innovation Award at CES. Dr. Dao was honored by UCSF in 2019 with the Audacious Alumni Award. Neonatologist and UCSF Chancellor Dr. Sam Hawgood said, "Dr. Dao's work stands out for its audacity in challenging an entrenched system that forced a new mother to make the choice either to give up her employment, or to give up on providing the best for the child's health and wellbeing."

Media Contact

Dan Garbez, Dao Health, 1 916.600.8405, dan@daohealth.com

SOURCE Dao Health