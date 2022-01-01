Mediaplanet and Survivor Brian Custer Team Up to Raise Awareness for Racial Inequalities in Prostate Health

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediaplanet announces the launch of this December's edition of "Prostate & Urological Health". This campaign will raise awareness for prostate health issues and educate readers on how to lower their risks of developing serious illnesses such as prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer affects 1 in 8 men, and is the second most common diagnosed cancer in men. Men of color are twice as likely to die from prostate cancer, typically because of late diagnosis. Most men have a 90-99% survival rate, so long as it is found early enough. While hearing from industry experts such as the NCCN and PCF, readers can educate themselves on how to care for their prostate and urological health while also learning about new technologies that make getting their prostates evaluated easier than ever before.

The print component of "Prostate & Urological Health" is distributed within the December 2021 edition of USA TODAY in New York, Chicago, Carolinas, Los Angeles, Washington DC, San Francisco, Detroit, Houston, Philadelphia/Baltimore, Dallas, Pittsburgh/Cleveland, and North/Central Florida markets, with a circulation of approximately 250,000 copies and an estimated readership of 750,000. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: https://www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/prostate-and-urological-health/

Brian Custer, ESPN SportsCenter anchor, lived a healthy life. He ate right and exercised regularly, but after getting a high PSA rating after an annual check-up everything changed. Following his diagnosis with prostate cancer at the age of 42, Brian quickly realized that battling cancer was more of a "mental battle than a physical (battle)." Brian now uses his platform to encourage young men of color, starting at the age of 40 to regularly get their prostates checked.

Brian is now partnered with the Prostate Cancer Foundation and ZERO to raise awareness for prostate health. Together they are making a difference and starting the conversation about racial disparities that lead to men of color suffering greater side effects and even death.

This campaign was made possible with the support of the Prostate Cancer Foundation, ZERO, National Comprehensive Cancer Network, Bio-Techne, Blue Earth Diagnostics, Life Seasons, Center of Black Health & Equity, and the Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute.

