Mediaplanet and Therapy for Black Girls Founder Dr. Joy Harden Bradford Partner to Discuss the Key Health Issues Impacting Black Americans

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Helping to kick off 2022, Mediaplanet announces the launch of its cross-platform campaign "Black Health in America." With such a large minority population, Los Angeles has some of the highest rates of chronic health concerns, and the pandemic has amplified long-standing inequities in the U.S. healthcare system. This campaign looks to educate and empower Black Americans on their mental, cardiovascular, lung, and blood health.
Recent studies have shown that despite the improvements in the overall health of the country, racial and ethnic minorities experience a lower quality of healthcare. They are less likely to receive routine medical care and face higher rates of morbidity and mortality than non-minorities. As we enter 2022, we are demanding that changes are made in the system, and this campaign will highlight many of these necessary changes that can deliver care and better health where it's needed.
The print component of "Black Health in America" is distributed within today's edition of LA Times with a circulation of approximately 180,000 copies and an estimated readership of 540,000. The digital component is distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy, and to 164,000 LA Times digital subscribers. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/black-health.
Clinical psychologist Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, who founded the mental health platform Therapy for Black Girls, is featured on the cover of the print publication. Despite a growing need, only 1 in 3 Black adults who need mental healthcare receive it. In an exclusive interview, Dr. Harden Bradford reveals that, "Every time one Black woman shares her story, it opens the possibility that someone else might feel seen and know that they are not alone."
This campaign was made possible thanks to the support of Aflac, Blue Earth Diagnostics, Blue Shield of California, Lymphoma Research Foundation, Mental Health America of Los Angeles, UCLA Health, Purecane, Q Care+, Viatris, and Walgreens.
