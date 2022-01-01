Is Your Post-Pandemic Road To 'Success' Confusedly Clear? Or Clearly Confused?

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The pandemic created a heightened sense of awareness for people to work remotely, start their own business, or change occupations. Your success is governed by the continuous act of evaluating your life goals and building your professional skills to reach your full human potential. Do you want to understand how to start your journey or how to self-correct during your journey to assess success as an aspiring entrepreneur, employee, manager, or executive? (Source: http://www.vrnetworks.co)

"Everyone's journey will be different and every person's path to personal fulfillment and professional success may take a different road," says Dr. Steven D. Carter, Author of On The Way: The Journey to Professional and Personal Success.

In his new book, Carter offers a conversational approach to identifying knowledge gaps and personal development needs for young professionals, mid-career professionals, college students, educators. It doesn't matter if you have a GED or a JD. He further intimates that this book offers ways to re-look, re-examine, or refocus your career or life trajectory.

Key takeaways:

"Success in organizational leadership rests squarely with the most valuable organizational asset—the people," says Dr. Carter, "using Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT) analysis and other analytical frameworks helps to identify and assess areas for organizational growth and self-awareness.

"When dealing with a problem, assess all of your options and determine the most feasible solution," says Carter, "knowing when to ask for advice can help you ensure that you are on track to solve the immediate issues. "By thinking critically and working through complex problems, you are more likely to make good decisions both in your professional and personal life," says Carter.

"Be flexible so you can deal with changes in work and life easily", says Carter "adaptable people work well both alone and on teams."

Carter highlights 21st-century alternatives that are changing and shaping the new face of work characterized by remote work and virtual assistants. His new book can benefit all parts of your life and help you advance your career.

About Dr. Steven D. Carter

Dr. Steven D. Carter is the author of On The Way: The Journey to Professional and Personal Success. He is a Harvard Senior Executive Fellow, author, mentor, motivational speaker, adjunct professor of business at Morris Brown College and the University of Maryland Global Campus, He is a management consultant, a scholarly peer reviewer, and leader. He is a United States Army Retired Veteran of Foreign War where he earned the Bronze Star Medal. Dr. Carter has extensive experience in academia, business management, strategy development, and innovation.

