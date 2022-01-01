BSR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TWO TRUSTEES TO THE BOARD

LITTLE ROCK, Ark and TORONTO, Jan. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust ("BSR" or the "REIT") HOM HOM is pleased to announce that, effective today, Daniel Oberste and Teresa Neto have each been appointed to the board of trustees of the REIT (the "Board") to serve as a trustee until the next annual general meeting of unitholders of the REIT or until a successor is appointed.
As previously announced, Daniel Oberste has been promoted to the REIT's Chief Executive Officer, in addition to President & Chief Investment Officer, and will serve on the Board as a non-independent trustee.
Teresa Neto is the Chief Financial Officer of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and will serve on the Board as an independent trustee. She has also been appointed to serve on the REIT's Audit Committee.
In addition, as previously announced, John S. Bailey has been appointed to serve as Executive Vice-Chair of the Board.
"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, the REIT's management team and all of the REIT's unitholders, I want to extend a warm welcome to Daniel and Teresa. We are excited to have both of them join the Board," said John S. Bailey, Executive Vice-Chair. "We have no doubt that both Daniel and Teresa will bring valuable diversity of experience and perspective to the Board, with Daniel's successful track record leading the REIT's investment strategy and Teresa's seasoned experience with public Canadian REITs."
BSR's Board provides critical guidance and advice to management, and the REIT is committed to a Board that has diverse perspectives and backgrounds. Today's appointments increase the size of the Board from seven to nine members and compliment the existing Board with new skills and core competencies.
ABOUT BSR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of 31 multifamily garden-style residential properties aggregating 8,666 apartment units located across three bordering states in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
Additional information about the REIT is available at www.bsrreit.com or www.sedar.com.
SOURCE BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.