SOUND MIRROR™ of ICON.AI Named as 3 CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree: Voice-Activated Acoustic Mirror

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The SOUND MIRROR™ of ICON.AI has been named three CES Innovation Awards Honoree with Audio segments. The SOUND MIRROR™ is the world's first form factor and a voice-activated acoustic mirror to help customers enjoy an epic sound experience. It combined a conventional mirror with a Voice-activated Smart speaker for one piece of new form factor. A breakthrough approach is a home interior speaker designed to look like furniture or a work of art rather than a conventional speaker and mirror.

Users can stream room-filling music wirelessly from mobile devices by Bluetooth. It also features an artificial intelligent assistant, smart home capabilities, IPX6-rated Waterproof speaker, and combining a high-quality & impactful sound that turns any space into an immersive atmosphere all hands-free by the voice-activated SOUND MIRROR™ via Wi-Fi connects to Alexa Voice Services and more. Easily wind down with music, check the weather, set alarms, or control your smart products.

Wireless speaker, Music Streaming, IPX6-rated Waterproof speaker, Timeless design

The SOUND MIRROR™ is a home interior speaker designed for everyday life. It is mainly placed in living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, hotel rooms, coffee shops, restaurants, and more to blend into their surroundings. Pure, minimal, and geometric shapes blend seamlessly into modern interior and architecture and provide a stunning design element to your space.

The SOUND MIRROR™ is a Voice-activated Acoustic Mirror that would elegantly and subtly combine all the functional aspects of a smart speaker and a mirror while at the same time providing a technology of epic sound. It has a vibrant sound that fills the entire room and allows customers to create an immersive atmosphere in any room. Multiple elements perfectly combined to create interior design solutions to satisfy all needs and tastes in any room.

This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record-high number of over 1800 submissions. The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics and design. For more details, visit www.soundmirror.ai or contact hello@soundmirror.ai

About ICON.AI

Founded in 2015, ICON.AI is a proprietary Smart Mirror maker and an Amazon-approved System Integrator for Alexa Voice Service. ICON.AI aims to deliver AI-enabled products to every market around the world. Our revolutionary technology paves a path toward the future. ICON.AI offers Industrial Design & OEM/ODM services for Smart mirror devices & Smart Healthcare devices with Alexa built-in. ICON.AI has lots of industrial designs for OEM and can support customized Designs. ICON.AI is a company focused on customer-oriented technology & user experience with its optimization of software & hardware.

