Bouncing Balls Replaced Confetti in the Hoosier Heartland to Swish in A New Year

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 01, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Year's Eve festivities were a slam dunk for families at the world's largest children's museum. Instead of launching confetti indoors, visitors launched basketballs outdoors in the Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis to welcome 2022.

The Very Merry Hoosier New Year was celebrated twice at the family-friendly hours of 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021. Grammy-nominated musician and comedian Zak Morgan got the party started with music and sing-alongs.

Ten seconds before the clock struck noon, children and their grown-ups set their feet, bent their knees and got ready to fire free throws into the hoops of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever Basketball Experience. Afterward, the crowd moved inside to create their own family themed 2021 time capsules. They also discovered how to send New Year's greetings to friends all over the world while learning how to pronounce New Year's greetings in different languages.

1. French – Bonne Année

2. Spanish – ¡ Feliz Año Nuevo

3. Welsh – Blwyddyn Newydd Dda

4. Italian – Buon anno

5. German – Frohes Neues Jahr

6. Dutch – Gelukkig Nieuwjaar

7. Icelandic – Gleðilegt nýtt ár

8. Chinese Mandarin - Xīnnián hǎo (新年好)

9. Japanese - Akemashite omedetou (あけましておめでとう)

Whatever the language, the sentiment remained the same and the celebration was perfect for Indiana's basketball-loving state known for its Hoosier Hysteria.

Big things are coming up in 2022 as The Children's Museum of Indianapolis hosts Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit, The NEW Dinosphere (a real blockbuster complete with giant dinosaur fossils the museum discovered and excavated in Wyoming), Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience (a sports park with 12 different sports), SCOOBY-DOO: Mansion Mayhem and an Indy Fuel Hockey Exhibit.

About The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is a nonprofit institution committed to creating extraordinary learning experiences across the arts, sciences, and humanities that have the power to transform the lives of children and families.



