TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TINONE RESOURCES INC. ("TORC")

[formerly Lamaska Capital Corp. ("LCC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated December 20, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

Amalgamation Agreement, dated effective December 11, 2020, whereby Lamaska Capital Corp (the "Company") acquired all of the outstanding securities of TinOne Resources Corp via the amalgamation with 1277805 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated solely for the purposes of completing the amalgamation, for a consideration of 27,643,201 shares of the Company @ $0.25 per share ($6,910,800.25).

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 22,682,200 shares Purchase Price: $0.25 per share Number of Placees: 153 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares John Coletta P 190,000 Lilia Coletta P 410,000 Mathieu Couillard P 10,000 David Taylor P 40,000 David Lyall P 400,000 Erin Lyall P 20,000 Kevin Gould P 300,000 Riley Gould P 100,000 Stephen Meyer P 200,000 Thomas Seltzer P 150,000 Yue Tang P 34,000 David Cross Y 60,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,820,000 [11 placee(s)]





Finder's Fee: $201,528 cash and 803,592 Lamaska warrants, payable to: Haywood Securities Inc.

$6,000 cash and 24,000 Lamaska warrants, payable to: Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Each Lamaska Warrant being exercisable for one Lamaska Share at an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a period of two years from the issuance date;

Effective at the opening Wednesday, January 5, 2022, the common shares of TINONE RESOURCES INC. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Lamaska Capital Corp will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Mining Exploration" company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

54,825,401 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 2,000,000 share are subject to CPC escrow

18,733,334 shares are subject to Tier 2 value escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: TORC (new) CUSIP Number: 887589109 (new)

The Company is classified as a "Mining Exploration" company.

Company Contact: Jennifer Hanson, Corporate Secretary Company Address: Suite 700, 1090 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7 Company Phone Number: 778-899-3050 Company Email Address: jen@inventacapital.ca ________________________________



A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Number of Placees: 10 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Martyn Element Y 1,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 23, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

AMERICAN CUMO MINING CORPORATION ("MLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 7, 2021:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 15,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a five year period, subject to an accelerated expiry date

Number of Placees: 11 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Wayne Kettleson Y 100,000 John Moeller Y 250,000

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $600 cash

Echelon Capital Markets - $700 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 29, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

ArcPacific Resources Corp. ("ACP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 common shares

1,333,334 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share

$0.075 per flow-through share Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 common

shares (the "NFT Warrants")

666,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 666,667 common shares (the "FT Warrants") Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two-year period for the NFT Warrants

$0.10 for a two-year period for the FT Warrants

Number of Placees: 3 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 666,667 1 placee





Finder's Fee: IBK Capital Corp. – $16,000 cash, 200,000 NFT finder's warrants and 133,333 FT finder's warrants.

Each non-transferable NFT finder warrant is exercisable into one common share and one warrant of the Company at a price of $0.05 per unit for a two-year period. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.07 per share for a two-year period.

Each non-transferable FT finder warrant is exercisable into one common share and one warrant of the Company at a price of $0.075 per unit for a two-year period. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.10 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 29, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Assure Holdings Corp. ("IOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to (i) an asset purchase agreement dated October 31, 2019, as amended, (ii) a related restructure agreement dated effective February 12, 2020 and (iii) restricted stock agreements dated December 27, 2021, (collectively, the "Agreements"). The Agreements were between, as applicable, the Company and its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Assure Networks Texas Holdings, LLC, Neuro-Pro Monitoring LLC and its affiliates ("Neuro-Pro"), and Neuro-Pro's principals, Chris Rottino and Jason Papes (the "Principals").

Under the terms of the Agreements, the Company acquired a 100% interest in the assets and business of Neuro-Pro by (i) issuing a promissory note to Neuro-Pro for the amount of USD$7,270,000 (subsequently paid off prior to maturity via the payment of USD$6,999,231), (ii) paying USD$530,000 in cash to Neuro-Pro and (iii) issuing 100,000 shares of the Company to the Principals.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 1, 2019, February 18, 2020, December 30, 2020 and December 30, 2021.

CASTLE PEAK MINING LTD. ("CAP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:08 p.m. PST, Dec. 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CASTLE PEAK MINING LTD. ("CAP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 31, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. ("GR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,741,250 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.40 per flow-through share Warrants: 3,741,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,741,250 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a three-year period Number of Placees: 12 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Christopher Anderson Y 150,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 1 placee





Finder's Fee: Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. – $70,000 cash and 175,000 finder's warrants. Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per share for a three-year period.

Haywood Securities Inc. – $2,800 cash and 7,000 finder's warrants.

Arthur Perna – $7,385 cash and 18,463 finder's warrants.

Sprott Capital Partners LP – $1,120 cash and 2,800 finder's unit warrants.



Each non-transferable finder warrant issued to Haywood Securities Inc., Arthur Perna and Sprott Capital Partners LP is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 per share for a three-year period.

Research Capital Corporation – $2,800 cash and 7,000 finder's unit warrants. Each non-transferable finder unit warrant is exercisable into one unit of the Company at a price of $0.40 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one non-transferable warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 per share for a three-year period from closing of the offering.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on November 30, 2021, December 10, 2021 and December 30, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 15, 2020, between IsoEnergy Ltd. (the "Company") and non-arm's length party Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR"). Pursuant to the Agreement, CUR will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in a uranium project property: Mountain Lake uranium project ("the Property"), a property located in Nunavut, Canada.

Under the terms of the Agreement and as consideration for the option grant, CUR has agreed to pay the Company an aggregate of CDN$20,000 in cash and an initial issuance of 900,000 CUR common shares.

Further, in order to exercise its option, CUR must pay the Company an additional consideration of CDN$1,000,000, payable in cash or shares of CUR. The option is exercisable for a period of two (2) years. Additionally, on exercise of the option, CUR may have to make additional contingent payments for an aggregate amount of CDN$1,845,000 to the Company, payable in cash or shares of CUR, subject to the satisfaction of certain milestones.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 16, 2020 and December 29, 2021.

JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. ("JOR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,100,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 4,550,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,550,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Rene Bharti Y 500,000 Andreas Rompel Y 200,000 Aberdeen International Inc. Y 4,000,000

Finder's Fee:

Hampton Securities Limited - $400 cash and 8,000 finder's warrants

Leede Jones Gable - $1,200 cash and 24,000 finder's warrants

Each finder's warrant is exercisable at $0.08 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 25, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 18,440,870 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.115 per flow-through share Warrants: 9,220,435 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,220,435 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 6 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Eric Levy Y 434,783

Finder's Fee: Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.- $37,285 cash and 324,217 finder's warrants

Glores Securities Inc.- $62,500 cash and 543,478 finder's warrants

Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.18 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 22, 2021 and December 23, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

METALLUM RESOURCES INC. ("MZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 833,333 shares to settle outstanding debt for $50,000. The Board of Metallum Resources Inc. approved the issuance of shares on December 15, 20201 and received disinterested shareholder approval on December 28, 2021.

Number of Creditors 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Kerem Usenmez Y $50,000 $0.06 833,333

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 13, 2021.

NEW DESTINY MINING CORP. ("NED")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.08 per flow-through share Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period Number of Placees: 2 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 30, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

QUADRO RESOURCES LTD. ("QRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2021, December 1, 2021 and December 8, 2021:

Flow-through Shares:

Number of Shares: 4,553,333 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.06 per share Warrants: 4,553,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,553,333 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period

Non-Flow-through Shares:

Number of Shares: 3,660,000 non-flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 3,660,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,660,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period Number of Placees: 25 placees

Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp.- $11,060 cash

GloRes Securities - $7,000 cash

Haywood Securities - $700 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 31, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

SATORI RESOURCES INC. ("BUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on December 9, 2021, and December 30, 2021:





Number of Shares: 5,231,000 common shares & 7,154,737 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share and $0.19 per flow-through share Number of Placees: 23 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Jennifer Boyle Y 865,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,921,578 [3 placees]





Agent's Fee: Hampton Securities Inc. and Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. received an aggregate cash commission of $89,901.40.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD. ("SYH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 flow through shares Purchase Price: $0.50 per share Warrants: 500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a three year period

Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Jordan Trimble Y 15,000 David Cates Y 600,000 James Pettit Y 15,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 1 placee





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on December 29, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,009,206 common shares to settle outstanding debt of interest payments in the aggregate amount of $335,560.

Number of Creditors: 23 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Mike Kohut Y $4,160 $0.332 12,511 C. Neil Smith Y $2,080 $0.332 6,256 DSS Holdings Inc.







Dean Sylvan Swanberg Y $8,320 $0.332 25,023 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement







[7 Creditors] P $147,960 $0.332 444,993

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

TOMBILL MINES LIMITED ("TBLL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:16 a.m. PST, Dec. 31, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TOMBILL MINES LIMITED ("TBLL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, Dec. 31, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on December 13, 2021 and December 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 22,280,686 Common Shares

Purchase Price: $0.90 per share

Number of Placees: 35 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,285,000

[6 placees]

Agent's Fee: Cormark Securities Inc., and Eight Capital received an aggregate cash commission of $1,172,983.25 and 651,657 broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.90 for a 24–month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the filing documentation pertaining to an agreement and plan of merger dated November 23, 2021 and the amendment thereto dated December 15, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company, its subsidiary and arm's length parties, whereby the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Benutech Inc., a Delaware corporation in the business of providing innovative data solutions and technology applications for the real estate industry.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company made a cash payment of US$5,000,000.00, and agreed to issue up to an aggregate of 17,553,869 common shares in the capital of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 24, 2021, December 21, 2021 and December 30, 2021.

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,040,000 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.22 per flow-through share Warrants: 1,040,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,040,000 common shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a three year period

Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Christopher Anderson Y 200,000

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $1,540 cash and 7,000 finder's warrants

Each finder warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into one common share at $0.35 per share for a three- year period from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on December 20, 2021, and December 30, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

XPLORE RESOURCES CORP. ("XPLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a purchase and sale agreement dated December 1, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Xplore Resources Corp. (the "Company"), and arms-length parties - Giorgio Francesco Cesare De Tomi and Emerson Ricardo Ré (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire one hundred percent (100%) of the issued and outstanding equity interest of Baru Exploração Mineral Ltda. ("Baru"), a Brazilian limited liability company. In order to acquire Baru, the Company must pay US$10,000 in cash and issue 500,000 common shares to the Vendors on closing.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated December 6, 2021.

BLUE SKY ENERGY INC. ("BSI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 6:09 a.m. PST, Dec. 31, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BLUE SKY ENERGY INC. ("BSI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Dec. 31, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

