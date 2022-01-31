Berkley Announces Completion of Private Placement

THIS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkley Renewables Inc. BKS (the "Company"), announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 5,400,000 (the "Units") at a purchase price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $270,000. Each Unit was comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, and each warrant is exercisable for one common share for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.05/share in years 1 – 3 and $0.10/share in years 4 – 5. The proceeds of this offering will be applied towards, among other things, the following: (i) audit and legal fees; (ii) regulatory filing fees; (iii) CSE fees; and (iv) general working capital.



All securities issued in the offering and any shares issued upon exercise of warrants are subject to a four month statutory hold period from the date of issuance. In addition, the Company's securities, including securities issued in the offering and any shares issued upon exercise of warrants, remain subject to a failure-to-file cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (as Principal Regulator) on May 6, 2019.

About Berkley Renewables

Berkley Renewables Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified issuer also pursuing renewable energy opportunities, primarily in the solar energy sector. For more information, please contact Matt Wayrynen: 604.682.3701 or info@berkleyrenewables.com. Other information available at www.berkleyrenewables.com.

