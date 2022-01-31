Berkley Announces Completion of Private Placement

THIS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkley Renewables Inc. BKS (the "Company"), announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 5,400,000 (the "Units") at a purchase price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $270,000. Each Unit was comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, and each warrant is exercisable for one common share for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.05/share in years 1 – 3 and $0.10/share in years 4 – 5. The proceeds of this offering will be applied towards, among other things, the following: (i) audit and legal fees; (ii) regulatory filing fees; (iii) CSE fees; and (iv) general working capital.
All securities issued in the offering and any shares issued upon exercise of warrants are subject to a four month statutory hold period from the date of issuance. In addition, the Company's securities, including securities issued in the offering and any shares issued upon exercise of warrants, remain subject to a failure-to-file cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (as Principal Regulator) on May 6, 2019.
About Berkley Renewables
Berkley Renewables Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified issuer also pursuing renewable energy opportunities, primarily in the solar energy sector. For more information, please contact Matt Wayrynen: 604.682.3701 or info@berkleyrenewables.com. Other information available at www.berkleyrenewables.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Matt Wayrynen"___________
Matt Wayrynen
President and Chief Executive
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This release may contain statements that are considered as forward-looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.