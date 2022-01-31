Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR (the "Company") today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results after the market close on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 and will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) the following day, Thursday, February 17, 2022.
The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 17, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13726650. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 24, 2022.
[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)
Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.plmr.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.
About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company ("PSIC"), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar's underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar's insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of "A-" (Excellent) from A.M. Best.
To learn more, visit PLMR.com
Follow Palomar on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @PLMRInsurance
Contact
Media Inquiries
Bill Bold
1-619-890-5972
bbold@plmr.com
Investor Relations
Jamie Lillis
1-203-428-3223
investors@plmr.com
Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.