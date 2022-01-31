SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against InnovAge Holding Corp. INNV ("InnovAge" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's common stock pursuant and/or traceable to InnovAge's March 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") of common stock.



In March 2021, InnovAge completed its IPO of common stock, selling 19 million shares of stock at a price of $21.00 per share.

On September 21, 2021, InnovAge revealed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") had "determined to freeze new enrollments at [the Company's] Sacramento center based on deficiencies detected in [a recent] audit." Reportedly, such "deficiencies relate to failures to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants' medical situations, and oversee use of specialists, among others." Following this news, shares of the Company's stock fell $2.90 per share, or 25% in value, to close at $8.75 per share on September 22, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Current InnovAge stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the Company's stock prior to September 21, 2021 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email ( abell@kaskelalaw.com ) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/innovage-holding-corp/, for additional information about this action and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com . This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.



