EverReflect (EVRF) Breaks Records First Week of Trading Rewarding Holders Over $1,310,000...

New York, NY, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverReflect (EVRF) has officially become the "utility token by holders for holders." The token has shattered all records by rewarding its holders with over 1,000,000 in BUSD reflections within the first day of releasing.

To celebrate its one-week anniversary, EverReflect (EVRF), has announced it will continue to burn its token, extinguishing 5T tokens from its circulating supply. The 5T burn is the equivalent of approximately 150,000 BUSD and will bring the total circulating supply to 490T.



"This is the first of many burns we have planned to diminish the token's circulating supply to less than 400T." says a developer on the EVRF team. The developer continues by stating, "we will continue to provide for our community, and continue to add value to our holders and future holders alike."



In the first week of release the token has attracted over 4,000 holders and a steady market cap exceeding 15,000,000 BUSD. The contract has also rewarded a resounding 1,310,000 BUSD to its holders as it continues to be the most aggressive utility token on the market.



The token's key utility will be a key driver in continuous and increasing volume. The token will continue to reward its holders with 15% BUSD and will also further decrease EVRF's circulating supply.



Snoop Dogg has said that "NFT's will replace all ticketing", and this is the token's attainable goal. Before starting EVRF, its development team has spent 20 years in the live music and entertainment space, so this concept and technology is nothing new for the team's developers.



"We do not want to be the next Safemoon or the next EverGrow, we want for the next generation of tokens to aspire to be the next EverReflect."



Solidifying its reputation for delivery and transparency, the EVRF team will host an "Ask Me Anything" on Feb 2nd, 2022 on its Telegram channel which will simultaneously be broadcast on its YouTube; see the links below.



Please note the contract address for Pancake Swap is: 0x3C2e501B08CF5C16061468c96b19b32bae451dA3



Telegram: https://t.me/everreflect

Website: https://everreflect.io/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE3lPFtyyLF8YqC_tuagvUw

Twitter: https://twitter.com/everreflect

[ALERT] Nic Chahine shares his Bear Market Beating options trading strategy. Click Here to Watch!

EJ Evers Everreflect Everreflect1 -at- gmail.com