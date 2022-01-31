Novo Resources to Host Exploration Webinar

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. ("Novo" or the "Company") NVO)) NSRPF is pleased to announce that Novo's exploration team will provide a comprehensive update on exploration activities in Western Australia and Victoria at the following upcoming webinar:
Wednesday, February 2 @ 1:00pm PST / 4:00pm EST (Thursday, February 3 @ 5am Australian Western Standard Time)
To register and attend the webinar, please use the following link:
https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/NovoResources
Participants are encouraged to submit any questions for the team prior to the event by emailing leo@novoresources.com.
ABOUT NOVO
Novo operates its flagship Beatons Creek gold project while exploring and developing its prospective land package covering approximately 12,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company's primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Novo Resources Corp.
"Michael Spreadborough"
Michael Spreadborough
Executive Co-Chairman
