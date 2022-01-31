EReader Market to Rise Tremendously; Launch of 10th Generation Kindle Oasis eReader to Enable Speedy Expansion, states Fortune Business Insights™

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Pune, India, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing acceptance of E-learning and online content can have a tremendous impact on the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled " EReader Market size, share & industry analysis, By Device Type (E-ink eReader, In-Plane Switching panel (IPS) eReader, TFT-LCD eReader, Others), By Application (BFSI, Legal/Law, Education, Entertainment, Others (Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, etc.)) and regional forecast 2022-2029." The growing consumer demand for eBooks and eReaders is expected to spur opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

The Report Lists the key Companies in the EReader Market:

Amazon.com, Inc.

PocketBook

Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Ectaco

Bookeen

Rakuten Kobo Inc

Hanvon

News Corporation

Sony Corporation

Onyx Inc.

Samsung

iFlytek

Plastic Logic Limited

The report on EReader market includes:

Prominent understandings of the market

Swot Analysis of the regions

Latest market trends and developments

Stellar insights into the competitive landscape

Prime data about regional players

COVID-19 effect

Market Driver :



Advent of 5G Technology to Bolster Business Opportunities

The increasing penetration of connected devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops can have an outstanding impact on the global market during the forecast period. The surging 5G technology & internet penetration is expected to further incite the market's development in the forthcoming years. The growing awareness about the environment is expected to reduce paper use and escalate eReaders demand, which, in turn, can augur well for the market. The launch of innovative technologies by critical players for paperless reading can improve the market prospects in the forthcoming years. For instance, in April 2020, Onyx international Inc, introduced a tiny BOOX Poke2 eReader to provide a seamless experience to their customers. This device comes with lightweight 6-inches and a 1488 x 1072-pixel E Ink display. In addition, the growing adoption of eReaders can promote an eco-friendly way of reading and sav paper. However, high prices of eReaders and a lack of awareness about electronic book technologies can hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Portfolio Extension by Key Players to Intensify Business amid Coronavirus

The key players in the market are innovating technologies to enhance their product portfolio. Companies are also focused on adopting strategies such as product launches and acquisitions to strengthen their position during the coronavirus crisis. For instance, in January 2020, E Ink Holdings Inc. launched a Color product portfolio for smart education, retail, and consumer electronics. Similarly, in May 2020, Amazon.com Inc. announced literary partnership grant recipients. Over US$13 million grant money was given to literacy organizations amid COVID-19 to continue their support in the writing industry. The investment will promote and nurture books, poetry, magazines in pandemic.

Regional Analysis



Presence of Eminent Players to Boost Market in Asia Pacific

North America is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The increasing use of smartphones, tablets, iPad, and others will spur opportunities for the market in the region. The technological advancements coupled growing IT expenditure are expected to uplift the market in the region. The launch of eReaders and eBooks can spur opportunities for the market in North America. For instance, in September 2019, Rakuten Kobo Inc. launched an innovative digital reading technology device – "Kobo Libra H2O." This eReader is a 7-inch waterproof, and lightweight device that is designed to provide better reading experience to the end-user. Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share due to the existing market players such as Sony Corporation, Onyx Inc., Samsung, and others. These key market players are focused on product development strategies to enhance the product portfolio. For instance, in March 2020, iFlytek, a Chinese technology company launched a color e-ink reader device, "iReader C6". This device can display 4,096 colors with its printed color electronic ink screen.

Key Development

November 2019: Rakuten Kobo Inc. partnered with Ingram Micro to launch the full range of its eReaders in Singapore.

July 2019: Amazon.com, Inc. launched the 10th generation Kindle Oasis eReader in India to expand its eReader portfolio.

May 2019: Barnes & Noble, Inc. launched its new NOOK GlowLight Plus eReader with E Ink Holdings Inc.

