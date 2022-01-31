Smart Grid Market to Rise to USD 140.53 Billion by 2028| Active Efforts to Reenergize Existing Grid Infrastructure to Support Growth| Fortune Business Insights™

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Pune, India, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Smart Grid Market size amounted to USD 29.45 billion in 2020. The market value is slated to grow from USD 35.07 billion in 2021 to USD 140.53 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 21.9% throughout the forecast period. The market is gaining traction spurred by active government efforts to reenergize the existing electrical infrastructure with such grids. The widespread upgradation of existing transmission & distribution networks with newer technologies will create favorable opportunities for market expansion. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled "Smart Grid Market, 2021-2028."
Smart grid refers to an advanced power supply network that uses digital communications technology to detect, react to local changes in supply, and enable the network's self-healing automatically in case of disturbance. The technology helps revamp the existing grid infrastructure with advanced feedback alternatives such as Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) and Active Network Management (ANM) systems. The smart network is highly interconnected with sensors, meters, analytics tools, and digital controls to automate, monitor, and control energy flow. Active investments by the respective governments to implement such technologies into the electrical infrastructure will positively impact the market growth over the forecast period.
[ALERT] Nic Chahine shares his Bear Market Beating options trading strategy. Click Here to Watch!
Request a Sample Copy of Report: - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-grid-market-102157
Companies profiled in smart grid market:
- ABB (Switzerland)
- Siemens (Germany)
- Schneider Electric (France)
- S&C Electric Company (U.S.)
- Eaton (Ireland)
- GE (U.S.)
- IBM (U.S.)
- Wipro Limited (India)
- Honeywell (U.S.)
- Cisco (U.S.)
- Aclara (U.S.)
- Landis+Gyr (Switzerland)
COVID-19 Impact:
Delays in Product Deployment due to Pandemic-Related Disruptions to Affect Market Growth
The smart grid market growth slowed down considerably during the COVID-19 pandemic due to strict containment measures introduced by the respective governments. Supply chain & logistics disruptions caused difficulties in sourcing raw materials, mainly from China and other Southeast Asian countries.
However, such deployment projects started to gain momentum in various regions as the situation improved. Highlighting an instance, in June 2021, PSE, a Poland-based power grid operator, announced plans to invest USD 1.23 billion by 2030 across its network in northern Poland to supply power from the planned Baltic offshore wind farm to clients.
To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,
Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/smart-grid-market-102157
Report Scope & Segmentation
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2021 to 2028
|Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR
|21.9%
|2028 Value Projection
|USD 140.53 Billion
|Base Year
|2020
|Market Size in 2020
|USD 29.45 Billion
|Historical Data for
|2017 to 2019
|No. of Pages
|190
|Segments covered
|By End User , By component, & By Region
|Growth Drivers
|
Excellent Inherent Operational Efficiency, Improved Grid Reliability, and Efficient Outage to Propel Market Growth
|
Supportive Governments Policies and Regulations to Boost Market Expansion
Market Segments:
End-User, Component, and Region are studied for the Market
In terms of end-user, the market is segmented into utility, residential, commercial, and industrial.
Based on component, the market is classified into hardware, software, and services.
By geography, the market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.
Report Coverage:
The report offers:
- Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.
- Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.
- List of major industry players.
- Key strategies adopted by the market players.
- Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.
Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/smart-grid-market-102157
Drivers & Restraints:
Need for Reliable Power Distribution Networks to Fuel Smart Grid Deployment
Smart grid technology is gaining massive traction because of reliable fault detection and automatic self-healing capabilities. Its implementation offers real-time assistance to power management systems, leading to increased situational awareness regarding transmission & distribution management. Utilities worldwide are adopting the technology to reenergize their existing power distribution infrastructure.
In May 2021, for instance, Networked Energy Services Corporation (NES) – the company known for its industry-leading Energy Applications Platform (EAP™) – unveiled plans to deploy more than 1 million smart meters by mid-2021. This move would help the company strengthen its new grid watch solution with threat detection and response.
On the contrary, high initial costs associated with the product deployment could slightly slow down the market development, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.
Regional Insights:
Robust Federal Funding to Accelerate Market Growth in North America
North America dominated the smart grid market share in 2020 with an annual valuation of USD 9.75 billion. It is anticipated that the region will continue to dominate the market during the projected timeline backed by upcoming smart city and grid upgradation projects. For example, GridWise Alliance announced a USD 5 billion funding in July 2021 to revamp U.S.'s transmission & distribution infrastructure with smart controls, sensors, and storage. An additional USD 8.5 billion would deploy advanced energy management systems and metering infrastructure to improve grid integration.
Asia Pacific will record robust growth in the forthcoming years, led by growing deployment of smarter grid technologies in the region. Citing a recent instance, in February 2020, the Indian Government disclosed plans to install more than 1 million smart meters across the country under the Smart Meter National Program (SMNP).
Meanwhile, the market in Europe will expand on account of increasing clean power generation in the region. The respective governments are also accelerating efforts to implement smarter grid technologies. For example, in May 2020, the U.K. launched the smart metering implementation program. As part of the program, over 26.6 million smart meters have been deployed across the Great Britain region.
Quick Buy - smart grid market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102157
Notable Industry Development:
May 2021 – Hitachi ABB Power Grids joined hands with Thailand's Impact Solar to become one of the largest privately-owned micro grid. The 214 MW micro grid will include rooftop solar, floating solar systems, and gas turbines as power generation sources. Additionally, a smart battery storage solution will help meet demand when power generation is low.
Major Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries
- Latest Technological Advancements
- Regulatory Landscape
- Industry SWOT Analysis
- Porter Five Forces Analysis
- Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Grid Market
- Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact
- Key Developments by the Industry Players in Response to COVID-19
- Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak
- Global Smart Grid Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User
- Utility
- Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- North America Smart Grid Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
-
- Key Findings / Summary
-
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User
- Utility
- Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User
-
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
-
-
- U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User
-
-
-
-
- Utility
- Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial
-
-
-
-
- Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User
-
-
-
-
- Utility
- Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial
-
-
- Europe Smart Grid Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
-
- Key Findings / Summary
-
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User
- Utility
- Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User
-
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
-
-
- UK Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User
-
-
-
-
- Utility
- Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial
-
-
-
-
- Germany Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User
-
-
-
-
- Utility
- Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial
-
-
-
-
- France Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User
-
-
-
-
- Utility
- Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial
-
-
-
-
- Russia Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User
-
-
-
-
- Utility
- Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial
-
-
-
-
- Italy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User
-
-
-
-
- Utility
- Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial
-
-
-
-
- Spain Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User
-
-
-
-
- Utility
- Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial
-
-
-
-
- Rest of Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User
-
-
-
-
- Utility
- Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial
-
-
Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/smart-grid-market-102157
Have a Look at Related Research Insights:
Nuclear Power Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Types (Pressurised Water Reactors, Boiling Water Reactors, Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors, Others)and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029
Cogeneration Equipment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Fuel (Coal, Biomass, Natural Gas, Others) By Technology (Steam Turbine, Gas Turbine, Reciprocating Engine, Combined Cycle Gas Turbine, Others), By Capacity (Up to 30MW, 31MW to 50MW, Above 50MW), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029
Ring Main Unit Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Gas Insulated, Air Insulated, Oil Insulated, Solid Dielectric, Others), By Installation (Indoor, Outdoor), By End User (Industrial, Distribution Utilities, Infrastructure, Automotive, Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029
Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Fuel (Gas, Diesel, Dual fuel, Others), By Rated Power (Below 2MW, 2MW - 5MW, Above 5MW), By Application (Industrial, CHP, Energy & Utility, Landfill & Biogas, Others), and Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029
Electric Radiators Market Size, Share and Global By Type (Fan Heaters, Convention Radiators, Infrared Radiators, Oil-based Radiators), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away ur Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead
trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.