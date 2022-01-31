IT IS US! – The First To Pronounce: Flottman Company, Inc. Announces a Day of Celebration on February 14th in Anticipation of a Bengals Super Bowl Victory!

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Cincinnati, Ohio - Northern Kentucky, Jan. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flottman Company Inc. is a 100 plus year old commercial and pharmaceutical printer based in Northern Kentucky. It is a woman-owned business in its third generation of family leadership. The company's team of 37 employees has relentlessly supported and celebrated the Cincinnati Bengals successes throughout this entire season. Like the rest of our city and the surrounding region, the Bengals team, the Brown family and the "Who Dey Nation," Flottman Company employees have cheered together as the Bengals have overcome challenge after challenge and emerged successful. This unique team has delivered!
[ALERT] Nic Chahine shares his Bear Market Beating options trading strategy. Click Here to Watch!
Flottman Company Inc. will be marking Monday, Feb. 14th as a day off in anticipation of VICTORY for the Cincinnati Bengals National Football team and in recognition of this momentous occasion for the entire greater Cincinnati region.
According to Sue Flottman Steller, President of Flottman Company, "we are ecstatic to share in this momentous occasion with our city and our team."
The management team at Flottman Company has faith that the Bengals can overcome this final challenge and become Super Bowl 56 champions! Therefore, February 14th will be a celebration of this victory by a thrilled Bengals Nation! In honor of the Cincinnati Bengals and our love of Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor, Ja'Marr Chase, and the entire Cincinnati Bengals team, all of our employees will be granted the opportunity to celebrate the Bengal's Super Bowl 56 victory.
Join us in celebrating the Bengal's Super Bowl performance – "WHO DEY!"
The Flottman Company, Inc. is proud to be the first to announce to the Bengals nation, "It is us!"
Attachments
Ed McMasters FUSIONWRX Inc, a Flottman Company 8593316636 ed@FUSIONWRX.com
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away ur Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead
trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.