Madrigal Pharmaceuticals To Announce Topline Results from the Phase 3 MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 Study of Resmetirom on Monday, January 31st

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MDGL, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for fatty liver diseases, plans to announce topline results from the Phase 3 MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 study of resmetirom on Monday, January 31st, 2022.
The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast is as follows:
|• MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 Press Release:
|January 31st, 2022 at 7:00 am EST
|• MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 Conference Call:
|January 31st, 2022 at 8:00 am EST
|• Domestic Dial-In Number:
|(833) 660-2754
|• International Dial-In Number:
|(409) 350-3497
|• Conference ID Number:
|9170277
To access the live webcast of the call please visit the Events and Presentations section of Madrigal's website or click here. An archived webcast will be available on the Madrigal website after the event.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MDGL is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics that target a specific thyroid hormone receptor pathway in the liver, which is a key regulatory mechanism common to a spectrum of fatty liver and cardio-metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Madrigal's lead candidate, resmetirom, is a first-in-class, orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β selective agonist that is currently in two Phase 3 clinical studies, MAESTRO-NASH and MAESTRO-NAFLD-1, designed to demonstrate multiple benefits in NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) patients. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.
Investor Contact
Alex Howarth, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., IR@madrigalpharma.com
Media Contact
Christopher Frates, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., media@madrigalpharma.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.