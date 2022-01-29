Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Exicure, Chegg, Desktop Metal, and DocuSign and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Exicure, Inc. XCUR, Chegg, Inc. CHGG, Desktop Metal, Inc. DM, and DocuSign, Inc. DOCU. Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Exicure, Inc. XCUR

Class Period: March 11, 2021 – November 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2022

On November 15, 2021, after the market closed, Exicure filed a Form 12b-25 with the SEC stating that it could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2021. It explained that the Company was investigating "a claim made by a former Company senior researcher regarding alleged improprieties that researcher claims to have committed with respect to the Company's XCUR-FXN preclinical program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.30, or 28%, to close at $1.07 per share on November 16, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there had been certain improprieties in Exicure's preclinical program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; (2) that, as a result, there was a material risk that data from the preclinical program would not support continued clinical development; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Exicure class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/XCUR

Chegg, Inc. CHGG

Class Period: May 5, 2020 – November 1, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 21, 2022

The complaint charges Chegg, its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and others with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. According to the complaint, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose known adverse facts about Chegg's business, operations, and prospects, including that: (i) Chegg's increase in subscribers, growth, and revenue had been a temporary effect of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in remote education for the vast majority of United States students and once the pandemic-related restrictions eased and students returned to campuses nationwide, Chegg's extraordinary growth trends would end; (ii) Chegg's subscriber and revenue growth were largely due to the facilitation of remote education cheating an unstable business proposition rather than the strength of its business model or the acumen of its senior executives and directors; and (iii) as a result, the Company's current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

Following these disclosures, the Company's stock price fell $30.64 per share, or 48.82%, to close at $32.12 per share on November 2, 2021.

For more information on the Chegg class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CHGG

Desktop Metal, Inc. DM

Class Period: March 15, 2021 – November 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 21, 2022

On February 16, 2021, the Company acquired EnvisionTEC, Inc. and certain of its affiliates (collectively, "EnvisionTEC"), a provider of volume production photopolymer 3D printing solutions for end use parts.

On November 8, 2021, after the market closed, Desktop Metal disclosed that it was conducting an internal investigation into certain matters, including "manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures with respect to a subset of its photopolymer equipment and materials at its EnvisionTec US LLC facility." The Company also stated that the Chief Executive Officer of EnvisionTec US LLC had resigned.

On this news, the Company's stock fell $0.39, or 4%, to close at $8.81 per share on November 9, 2021.



Then, on November 15, 2021, after the market closed, the Company stated that it would notify the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") of "compliance issues with certain shipments of EnvisionTEC's Flexcera dental resins and its PCA4000 curing box."

On this news, the Company's stock fell $1.19, or 15%, to close at $6.83 per share on November 16, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were deficiencies in EnvisionTEC's manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures; (2) that the foregoing deficiencies presented a material risk to the commercialization of EnvisionTEC's products; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Desktop Metal class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DM

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU

Class Period: May 27, 2020 – December 2, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 21, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on DocuSign's business was positive, not negative; (2) DocuSign misrepresented the role that the Covid-19 pandemic had on its growth; (3) DocuSign downplayed the impact that a ‘return to normal' would have on the Company's growth and business; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On this news, DocuSign's stock price plummeted $98.73 per share, or over 42%, to close at $135.09 per share on December 3, 2021, damaging investors.

For more information on the DocuSign class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DOCU

