Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Robinhood, Reata, and Redwire and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RETA, and Redwire Corporation RDW. Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD

Class Period: July 30, 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 15, 2022

According to the complaint, Robinhood's registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate its IPO contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose that, at the time of the IPO, Robinhood's revenue growth was experiencing a major reversal, with transaction-based revenues from cryptocurrency trading serving only as a short-term, transitory injection, masking what was actually stagnating growth. In addition, the Company's "significant investments" in enhancing the reliability and scalability of its platform were patently inadequate and/or defective, exposing Robinhood to worsening service-level disruptions and security breaches, particularly as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base.

For more information on the Robinhood class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/HOOD

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RETA

Class Period: November 9, 2020 – December 8, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 18, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the FDA had raised concerns regarding the validity of the clinical study designed to measure the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone for the treatment of chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; (2) that, as a result, there was a material risk that Reata's NDA would not be approved; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Reata class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RETA

Redwire Corporation RDW

Class Period: August 11, 2021 – November 14, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 15, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that there were accounting issues at one of Redwire's subunits; (2) that, as a result, there were additional material weaknesses in Redwire's internal control over financial reporting; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Redwire class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RDW

